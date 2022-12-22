Several Fauquier shops south of U.S. 29 focus on locally made wares that add a personal touch to gift-giving. A stop at Remington Drug Co. on Main Street in Remington, for instance, might yield a T-shirt featuring the small town or some vanilla extract made by the Remington Drug Co. An employee of the store was enthusiastic about the product and said the vanilla is famous in the county for its true rich flavor.
Messick’s Farm Market in Bealeton sells a huge variety of gifts – both edible and inedible – made in Fauquier or nearby. Whether it’s home décor or goat’s milk hand cream, you can find it at Messick’s.
Making wine from fruit grown on the Messick farm was market owner Jimmy Messick’s idea. The first Messick wine – the strawberry wine -- is called Prairie View in honor of the original farm his grandfather started in the 1930s where the terrain is flat and reminiscent of Midwest prairie land.
At the end of Main Street in Remington is The Garden Gate. It’s a garden store, but so much more.
Pam Perkins runs the shop, which she owns with her son Raymond Gravly. This time of year, the shop is filled with indoor plants, but come spring, Perkin can offer advice on outdoor gardens as well. She is a bit of a bonsai expert, and can even plant-sit bonsais if owners have to be out of town.
She also offers art lessons out of the shop. Anyone curious about any of these offerings can call Perkins at 843-259-5617.
