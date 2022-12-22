remington drugs

For a unique stocking stuffer, consider a bottle of Remington Drug Company’s (207 East Main Street, Remington) own vanilla extract. This bottle, enough for several holiday baking sessions, is $10 and comes with a holiday cookie cutter. 

 
messick

Messick’s Farm Market (6025 Catlett Road, Bealeton) is fully stocked for the holidays, including its very own brand of wine. A three-bottle variety pack, with strawberry, blackberry and elderberry wine, costs $69.99. Purchased individually, the strawberry wine is $22.99 a bottle, the blackberry is $25.99 a bottle and the elderberry is $27.99 a bottle. Messick’s also features local food and gift items. 
garden gate 1

This succulent dish garden can be found at The Garden Gate (225 East Main St., Remington) for $39.95. 
garden gate 2

This painting of Pam Perkins, owner with her son Raymond Gravly of The Garden Gate in Remington, is a reminder that one of the offerings at the eclectic store is art lessons. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.