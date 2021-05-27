Singer/songwriter releases new album produced during pandemic

Unlike many small-town musicians who fantasize about finding fame in big cities like Nashville or Los Angeles, Tanner Carlton is content with rural life. Born and raised in Fauquier County, he has little desire to give up the peaceful isolation of his Remington farmhouse -- nor his dream of making music.
Even a decade ago, the prospect of combining rural living and being a singer-songwriter with the hope of reaching a wide audience would have been impossible. But now, with the independence afforded by technology and online streaming platforms, he can have both.
Earlier this month, the 29-year-old Warrenton native released his third solo album, “Middle of Nowhere.” Built around Carlton’s soft vocals and acoustic strumming, the six-track indie rock album has a warm, tranquil sound that Carlton said reflects his ties to the area. “I feel more connected to the sounds of the area than ever,” he said. “When I look at the landscape around the farm that I live on, I’m like: this is what [the land] sounds like to me.”
Confined to his instrument-cluttered farmhouse during the pandemic, Carlton recorded the entire album in his living room, using a laptop and an inexpensive microphone. “This record is the first time I’ve been completely self-reliant in a solo project,” said Carlton, who played almost every instrument himself, “and I think I’m probably a stronger songwriter than ever.”
The isolation allowed Carlton, a normally collaboration-oriented musician, to experiment freely with his sound and be uncompromising in how he put the album together.
“He gave himself the power to make what he wanted to make … how he wanted to make it,” said Maddison Hicks, Carlton’s girlfriend and fellow singer-songwriter, who contributed two guitar solos to the album. “You can really hear [Tanner’s] personality and expertise in his music.”
Raised in a music-loving family, Carlton started playing guitar in middle school and immediately felt drawn to making his own music. “[There] was just this longing for creating something of my own,” he said. And from an early stage, this longing drove Carlton to explore a wide range of musical styles. In high school, he formed a pop punk band, From Coast to Skyline, that performed regularly around Warrenton. While attending the University of Mary Washington, he fronted the alternative hip-hop group Goody; he graduated in 2014 with a degree in American studies. After college, Carlton settled into a soft folk sound in his solo work.
“I think Tanner really learned from those [experiences],” said Mason Carlton, Tanner’s younger brother, a musician and former band member who runs the Culpeper-based record label, Rixey Records, that the brothers co-founded after college. “Middle of Nowhere is something he’s been working toward for years … and the record is a testament to the type of musician he actually is.”
As with his previous albums, “Back of a Bottle Shop” (2015) and “Front of a Magazine” (2016), Carlton released “Middle of Nowhere” through Rixey Records.
On the evening of May 7, Carlton and Hicks, performing as the acoustic duo Wine Thief, gave the inaugural live performance of “Middle of Nowhere” at Jackleg Sandwich Company in Culpeper. The small audience, mostly close friends, let out sporadic cheers of encouragement during the new songs. “It’s been really cool to watch the songs grow before the final versions,” said Gina Catalano, co-owner of Jackleg Sandwich and a close friend of the couple. “They’re just incredible.”
With Wine Thief and his other band, A.P Project, Carlton has been able to maintain a steady flow of socially distanced gigs during the pandemic. He still holds on to his day job, however, coaching gym and soccer at Grymes Memorial School in Orange. “I was doing music full-time when I first moved down to Remington,” he said, “and [that] lifestyle was hard… I’m doing it for the love of it at this point.”
Carlton, who recorded the Jackleg performance, has since floated the idea of releasing a live version of his album. “I’m just in this creative space right now,” he said. “I just want to keep playing awesome gigs… and releasing more and more music.”
