The final two performances of the Grace Episcopal Church Concert Series season will be on Sunday, March 1, with the Tysons McLean Orchestra performing Bach, Haydn and Rutter, and on Sunday, April 26, with the Washington Performing Arts’ Men & Women of the Gospel Choir performing classic and contemporary gospel works, favorite Broadway show tunes and more.
Both performances are at 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains. A catered reception with the artists will follow in the Parish Hall. Adult tickets are $25. Student tickets are $15. Youth under 18 are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult. Additional information and tickets are available online at www.gracetheplains.org or by calling the church office at 540-253-5177, ext. 107.
On Monday, Feb. 17, (President’s Day) at 7:30 p.m., the Grace Church Concert Series in The Plains will present its 20th anniversary commemoration concert (already sold out), featuring the British vocal ensemble VOCES8. The performance is titled “Sing Joyfully,” which a spokesman said “celebrates the joy and beauty of voices in harmony. With music from the Renaissance to Jazz and Pop, this concert combines ethereal and angelic voices with VOCES8 renowned stage presence.”
“VOCES8 is proud to inspire people through music and share the joy of singing,” the spokesman said. Touring globally, the group performs an extensive repertory both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists. Versatility and a celebration of diverse musical expression are central to the ensemble’s performance and education ethos.
Established by a generous grant from Jacqueline B. Mars, the concert series remains true to its mission as a musical outreach of Grace Episcopal Church: to present high-quality musical performances at affordable prices. The series has featured a wide range of performers and musical styles over the years — up-and-coming artists, faculty members from the nearby Shenandoah and Peabody Conservatories, and artists including The Vienna Boys Choir, Chanticleer and The King’s Singers.
The concert series is curated by Artistic Director Dr. Jason Farris. It is supported by the Angel Donor program, led by Lena Scott Lundh and Gertraud Hechl. The series also receives support from the Grace Church parish staff, including the rector, the Rev. Weston Mathews, and other church members and volunteers.
