Shop with a Cop delivers gifts to 32 homes

Due to COVID-19 related concerns, Shop with a Cop looked a little different this year, said Michele Arft of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. “Fauquier Cops for Children was not able to take children Christmas shopping with our law enforcement officers, but we didn’t let that stop us,” he said.
Through donations from local citizens and businesses, FCFC was able to purchase Walmart gift cards for each child. Officers obtained wish lists, and volunteers selected as many wish list items as they could.
Arft offered “A heartfelt thank you to the volunteers and a special thank you to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Warrenton Police Department and Virginia State Police who delivered dozens of gifts to 32 homes in Fauquier County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.