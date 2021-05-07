Sheriff's office hosts 3-day sports camps for children

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will host a summer sports program for local children 5 to 12 years old, Sgt. Steven Lewis announced in a press release Friday. The soccer, baseball and soccer camps are designed to bring the community and law enforcement officers together in a positive way, Lewis said.
Offered at no charge, the three-day camps – June 22 to 24 for soccer and July 13 to 15 for baseball and softball -- will be offered at no charge and will meet from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Soccer camp is co-ed; baseball camp is signing up boys and the softball camp is accepting girls.
Each camp will teach sports fundamentals; players will have the opportunity to learn new skills and/or to improve existing skills. Lewis said that there will be a strong emphasis on sportsmanship, respect and teamwork. “The goal for each camp is for participants to be able to use these lessons in their everyday lives as they continue to grow and mature,” he said.
Local coaches and volunteers will work alongside FCSO officers to provide instruction and guidance for the children. All camps will be from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
The soccer camp will be held at the Athey Sports Complex behind the WARF in Warrenton (7616 Lee Highway). One rain date for the soccer camp will be offered, on June 25.
The baseball/softball camp will be held at the Central Sports Complex off Meetze Road near Warrenton (5405 Rodgers Dr.) The rain date for that camp will be July 16.
Registration will be open through May 15. Fifty children will be accepted for each camp, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Donations are being accepted to help purchase supplies needed for the event. Those wishing to donate to the program may write a check to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office; the memo section on the check should specify “sports camp.”
Each camper will receive a T-shirt and a certificate for participating in the program.
Families may register at: https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/.../2021-fcso-youth-sports...
