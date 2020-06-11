Shenandoah National Park entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Thursday, June 11. With few exceptions, most of the park's facilities will reopen by the end of the month, according to a statement on the park's website.
Effective June 11, the park will be open 24 hours a day. Boundary access to trailheads has been restored, and the popular circuits at Old Rag Mountain and White Oak Canyon have also been reopened, with access both from the park boundary and Skyline Drive.
The backcountry areas of the park have now been reopened to overnight camping, including shelters and huts.
Campgrounds will reopen at limited capacity, with a limited number of first-come-first-serve sites available. According to the statement from SNP, "No new reservations can be made but we will honor reservations previously made."
Concession services will resumed at most park facilities on June 11, and will resume at Big Meadows Lodge and Loft Mountain Wayside later this month. All picnic grounds, except at Dickey Ridge, have been reopened. The park store at the Byrd Visitor Center will reopen on June 12. Masks are required to enter all indoor park facilities.
The following park facilities remain closed indefinitely: the picnic pavilion within Pinnacles Picnic Grounds; Dickey Ridge Visitor Center; the information desk and exhibit at Byrd Visitor Center; Massanutten Lodge and the structures at Rapidan Camp.
More information about the SNP reopening plan can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.