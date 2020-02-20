The chapel of Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains is a perfect setting for the Shakespeare Opera Theatre’s performance of “Hamlet.” Opening on Valentine’s Day, it was a unique way to spend date night, witnessing the love for a father to be avenged and the tormented love of a girlfriend. With the opera’s vocal drama, sinfonia and chamber ensemble pieces, plus Shakespeare’s words and authentic acting, this production is well worth attending. ori Lind, director and arranger, took seven-plus hours of Shakespeare’s play and 19th century French opera composer Ambroise Thomas’ score to create a “mash-up” that is well-rounded at two and a half hours. Alexandre Dumas’ adaptation of the Bard and the libretto of 1868 were reworked to English. The best of the players’ iconic parts and Lind’s translations portray the classic tale, with just one chorus in French, opening Act II.
Hamlet is masterfully portrayed by Michael Reid, whose experience in Shakespearean roles and dramatic contemporary theater offer the best of both worlds to the multi-faceted character. His scenes with pals Laertes, (Amos Warren III), and Horatio (Amy Baska), show faithful and rekindled friendships. Warren’s operatic tenor voice coupled with his varied emotional states create an excellent portrait of Laertes. The realistic drunken comradery scene of Hamlet and Horatio is a reprieve from the tension.
Coloratura sopranos Christina Phillips and Jessica Adkins share the roles of Ophelia and Osiric over the seven shows. Their amazing voices justify the many beautiful recitatives and arias. The notes soar through the eaves of the historic church. Both Phillips and Adkins entice the audience into Ophelia’s madness, caused by Hamlet’s fickle love and the murder of her father.
Queen Gertrude (mezzo soprano Maggie Ramsey), and King Claudius (baritone Gene Allen) sing quality operatic recitatives and arias. Ramsey’s heart-wrenching reactions and Allen’s calm and purposeful portrayal, leave the audience wondering how naïve the queen and Claudius really were, making the tragedy even more dynamic.
Lord Pelonius (George Michael Harris), is an egocentric figure worthy of his major role in this re-enactment of the Shakespearean play. For those used to quoting the Bard’s proverbs and preaching, they won’t be disappointed.
While in minor roles as gravedigger, courtier, Marcellus, lady-in-waiting, and the murder-play-within-a-play actors, Cooper Josties, Chris Mannix, Helen Woodson and Bess Taylor give the choral ensemble pieces a lush sound.
Along with Lind as conductor, the musicians provide both soloist quality and accompaniment. The scoring of just four instruments, adeptly played by assistant conductor/pianist Lisa Bloy, concertmaster/violinist/violist Drew Robertson, oboist Mary Riddell, and flutist Julianna Geyser) is acoustically a full collage of sound.
Spoiler alert: there is a lot of death in Hamlet. King Hamlet’s ghost gives his son a reason for his anger. Hamlet, Horatio and Hamlet rise to the castle tower – the chapel’s balcony adorned with Viking shields as their precipice – and the spirit is cast in ethereal fog. Renowned fight choreographer, Casey Kaleba, prepared the actors quite well. In such an intimate setting, anything less would not have been realistic. The costumes enrich the Nordic climate with both regality and peasantry.
Three performances remain as the Shakespeare Opera Theatre embarks on its fifth anniversary: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22, at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at 4 p.m. on Feb. 23. Grace Episcopal Church’s chapel is on Main Street in The Plains with parking next to the main church. Tickets for adults are $55, for ages 18-25 $45 and for children under 18 $35.
Alas, poor Yorick – protagonist Hamlet, played by Michael Reid, reflects on his dead father’s court jester. Cooper Josties, as the gravedigger, found the skull when preparing Ophelia’s burial site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.