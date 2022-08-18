The Main Street Wellness Co. in Old Town Warrenton offers yoga classes ideal for senior members of the community. “It is never too late to start your wellness journey. Yoga is not just about your flexibility and what your body looks like, it is about finding your inner self and love for yourself; it is just as much mental as it is physical,” said Katie Van Steyn, manager. “A significant percentage of our clientele is over the age of 55,” she added.
Gretchen Yahn is the owner of The Wellness Co., which has a large open studio that can accommodate nine people for Pilates and ten for yoga.
“We keep our class sizes small so we can provide more of a boutique-style studio that can offer personalized adjustments for each person. Instructors walk the room during classes to help with the various poses. The more you practice, the better you feel, and you notice what more your body can do for you, what ailments suddenly leave or improve,” said Van Steyn.
The studio and back room are filled with props to accommodate every body type. “Whether you are recovering from an injury or are just beginning a wellness journey, we can provide props to offer support. Instructors provide guidance on which prop to use for which movement to increase flexibility and movement. It’s all a learning process,” said Van Steyn.
Props include chairs, balls, wedges, springs, straps, bolsters, blankets, blocks, chairs, straps, wedges, balls, ropes, holsters, sticks, foam rollers, spring boards, TRX straps and weighted bags.
Van Steyn explained, “Props are to enhance the experience in practice. If you can’t touch your toes quite yet, we use straps to help you get the same stretch that works for your body. If your feet aren’t flat in a downward facing dog, no problem, we have a wedge we can use under your feet to help support you and give you the ultimate experience for your practice,” she said.
“Our studio is for everyone -- experts and beginners alike. We like to say what happens on your mat, stays on your mat.” Van Steyn assures newcomers who have never done yoga before that instructors will offer alternative poses and props for anyone who needs them.
The goal of the studio is to ensure that everyone is comfortable and that they are getting the best experience for their level of wellness, said the manager.
Van Steyn added, “You can’t discount the social component of our classes. With our intimate group and small setting, our yogis get to know one another and form friendships. Most people know that yoga increases flexibility and decreases stress, but in a room of people who share your energy, you are bound to connect with someone, and that friendship brings its wealth of advantages.”
Classes are offered throughout the week with both early morning and late afternoon hours. Most are suitable for an older audience, including Nighttime Chill, Yoga with Props on Saturday, Yoga Therapy on Sunday and Evening Wind Down on Tuesdays with Gibson, the therapy dog.
Drop-in rates are available. Those who would like to take a class can call the studio at least 15-minutes ahead of the class or download The Main Street Wellness Co. app to register or check the class size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.