When Galaxy Strikes opened its space-themed doors last October, it was the first time in eight years that Fauquier County residents had a local bowling alley to enjoy.
And although bowling is at the center of the 18-lane Galaxy Strikes, the Warrenton business also features an arcade, a nine-hole miniature golf course and its Space Station Cafe. In less than six months, the multi-dimensional Galaxy Strikes has proven to be a popular place for all members of the community – including senior citizens.
“For years, we had envisioned a place where we could carry out our motto, ‘where everyone can play,’ co-owner Brett Mills said. “Not only is it for all ages, but it’s for all handicaps as well. Everything is accessible for people who are handicapped and for people of all ages. We are fully ADA compliant – from the bowling areas to our mini-golf course.”
Two passionate bowlers, each with decades of experience in the sport, Brett and Patti Mills, have molded Galaxy Strikes into a place where a significant number of seniors regularly spend their time.
“It is a really great place for seniors – especially for retired people during the day,” Patti Mills said. “While weekends are jam-packed with kids and birthday parties, seniors are our main clientele from noon to 3 p.m. every weekday, and we are always happy to see them. They’ll often come in to socialize, eat lunch together, bowl and even play some mini golf.”
The Millses said they love to see seniors enjoy bowling because they know firsthand that bowling can be a lifelong, rewarding hobby.
“The best thing about bowling is that anybody can do it,” Brett Mills said. “There is nobody out there that can say, ‘I can’t bowl.’ There are always ways to make it happen. We have lightweight balls, and if people have arthritis in their fingers, then there are balls with handles on them. We have so many people who come in who have never bowled before. We offer formal lessons, but I also do a lot of informal lessons. We also fix balls for people in our pro shop.”
Not only are people welcome to bowl on their own or with an informal group at Galaxy Strikes, but everyone is also encouraged to join a league – regardless of the bowler’s age or skill level.
“Leagues are open to anyone aged 18 and up and provide great social opportunities, whether you choose to play with a similar age group or as part of a diverse age group,” Brett Mills said. “Our official Senior League teams (seniors are technically considered aged 50 and up, as according to the United States Bowling Congress) bowl on Tuesday mornings, when there is a special breakfast for them, too. Most of the teams in the Senior League are made up of people in their late 60s, early 70s – but there are older members, too.”
He added that about a third of the players in the Senior League also play in other leagues. “You’ll see three generations in a league – sometimes literally, with a grandfather, a father and a son,” Patti Mills said. “Bowling is a great way to interact with other seniors, as well as to expand your perspective and socialize with other people in the community.”
Patti and Brett Mills explained that bowling at Galaxy Strikes has proven to be an effective way for seniors to develop connections because there is no need to form a team before joining a league.
“Most of the teams within all the leagues form themselves,” Brett Mills said. “With the seniors, most of them come to the introductory meetings before the bowling seasons as individuals and then they form teams after meeting there.”
Even though bowling season is well underway, Brett and Patti Mills said there will be summer leagues – which are expected to be popular. They anticipate the growth of future fall/winter leagues.
“It is the social aspect of bowling that makes it special and draws people to it,” Brett Mills said. “We constantly have seniors who stop by and ask about the leagues. We will consistently advertise on the website when people can sign up.”
Those who are interested should continue checking the Galaxy Strikes website at www.galaxystrikes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.