A celebration of Juneteenth will take place on Main Street in Warrenton on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. “As we are building upon our first-year major success and response from the community, the Juneteenth Committee looks forward to the event staying true to its roots and working organically with Fauquier County to shed light, provide historical significance and promote culture,” said Barrie Newman, one of the organizers of the event.
Declared a state and federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration of the end of slavery in America. The holiday originates in Texas where, on June 19, 1865, U.S. Army troops arrived in Galveston, and Gen. Gordon Granger publicly read an executive decree that the more than 250,000 Black people still being held in bondage in Texas were free. This was almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had gone into effect.
Organizers say that Juneteenth is a time for reflection as well as celebration.
Arts and crafts and food vendors will offer their wares along Main Street. Live music, presentations and contests will take place on stages near Courthouse Square. There will be soul, jazz and gospel singing. Attendees may want to bring a chair for comfort; the music will continue until 8 p.m. An African dance troupe will perform.
Karen White, director of the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County will speak about the purpose of Juneteenth and share some local history. The committee is accepting contestants for a Mr. & Ms. Juneteenth Pageant, and hair braiding, sweet potato pie and rap contests. Cash prizes will be awarded.
“We’re excited about this year’s Juneteenth celebration. We look forward to our community celebrating freedom while enjoying the rich culture of the African American experience,” said Dr. T. Tyronne Champion, another Juneteenth committee member.
Admission is free. Vendor booths will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline for vendors to apply is June 6.
The Juneteenth celebration is sponsored by the AAHA, View Tree Lodge #142, Fauquier NAACP and In-A-Bein, with additional support from local businesses.
