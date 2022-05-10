More than 60 works of art by equestrian illustrator Sam Savitt and bronze sculptures by sculptor Kathleen Friedenberg will be on display at the Westmoreland Davis Mansion at 2022 Westmoreland Davis Mansion, Morven Park, Leesburg from Sunday, May 29 to June 25. The exhibition opening will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28; the $40 opening reception tickets can be purchased online at https://mhhna.org/. The artists’ works will be for sale with a share of the proceeds going to the sponsor, the Museum of Hounds & Hunting, North America, a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit.
“This exhibit would be a rare honor for any museum,” says MHHNA curator John Head.
Savitt (1917-2000), an accomplished and prolific American artist, illustrated more than 130 books during his 50-year career, wrote and illustrated 15 books and co-authored two others. His Draw Horses with Sam Savitt is a classic instructional text on equestrian art, garnering him the position of official artist of the United States Equestrian Team. He painted portraits, illustrated advertisements and comic book covers, and also created a series of authoritative posters about horses, including his widely sold “Sam Savitt’s Guide to Horses,” now in the Smithsonian Institution.
In 1980, Savitt was one of 10 internationally recognized equestrian artists who founded the American Academy of Equine Art in Lexington, Kentucky. In 1998, Sam Savitt received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the North American Horseman’s Association. The Chronicle of the Horse featured Sam Savitt’s artwork on its magazine cover 31 times.
Kathleen Friedenberg, who started her career as a veterinary surgeon in England, has a background in medical and veterinary illustration, including three books and twenty covers on the Chronicle of the Horse. For 20 years, she conducted an annual workshop of equestrian sculpture at the Kentucky Horse Park; in 2003 she taught the first of the academy's workshops at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine at New Bolton Center. In 2018 Kathleen was elected “Dean of Sculpture,” winning the Academy's “Award of Excellence” for three consecutive years.
