Photo courtesy of BRFL and copyright Linda M. Toki.

Runs through Jan. 5  

Bull Run Festival of Lights  

Sponsored by NOVA, visitors can drive through 2.5 miles of illuminated holiday displays at Bull Run Regional Park. At the terminus of the route they can enjoy a holiday village that features rides, refreshments and Santa Claus.   

$20 per vehicle Nov. 22-Dec. 13, Dec. 30-Jan. 5 ---- 

$25 per vehicle Dec. 7-29

Visit www.novaparks.com/events/bull-run-festival-of-lights  

photo

In 2016, 2-year-old Jospeh Sullivan and 4-year-old Jackson Sullivan (of Rixeyville) meet Santa at Gumdrop Square in Warrenton. 

Saturday, Nov. 30

Santa Walk to open Gum Drop Square  

Hosted by Experience Old Town Warrenton, Santa will meet children on the sidewalk at the corner of 5th and Main Street and walk down to the John Barton Payne Building to open Santa's Workshop at Gum Drop Square. Children will be able to visit with Santa and purchase gifts from Santa's Workshop after the walk. Note that Gum Drop Square is opening a week before the parade since the parade is a week later this year.  

3 to 5 p.m. Walk is at 3 p.m.  

Photo

Saturday, Nov. 30  

Holiday Open House  

Sponsored by Sky Meadows State Park and Friends of Sky Meadows, sees the houses of the park’s historic area come alive with the traditions and stories of the times when people called Sky Meadows their home. Costumed historic interpreters will be on site to tell the stories of old holiday traditions, and Santa will be available for photos. Held at Sky Meadows State Park.  

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

$10 per vehicle entry fee, donation for pictures with Santa

Visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/park-event-info?id=SK190011-00  

photo

Sunday, Dec. 1

Santa’s Workshop at Gum Drop Square  

Held in the John Barton Payne Building, Gum Drop Square is host to Santa’s Secret Workshop. Santa will be on hand for photo-ops and hearing your wish list! (Take your own photo with Santa, or have a photo taken for a cash donation). Children can shop for family gifts at the workshop with the help of happy elves.   

Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1-3 p.m.  

Friday, Dec. 6 immediately following the parade until 9 p.m.  

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. plus pet photos with Hungry Life the Wolf from 3-4 p.m.  

Friday, Dec. 13 from 6-9 p.m. Main Street open to pedestrian traffic only, stores stay open late  

Visit www.oldtownwarrenton.org/gumdrop-square  

Photo

Sunday, Dec. 1

The Nutcracker Tea  

The cast of The Nutcracker, from The Lasley Centre Performing Arts Company, will talk about the story behind the ballet and perform select vignettes during a sophisticated themed experience. The menu is prepared by Gâteau Bakery Café and Tea Room. Held at Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance.  Three seatings: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Children $28/Adults $35. 

Photo

Friday, Dec. 6

Warrenton Christmas Parade  

Hosted by Experience Old Town Warrenton, this popular holiday tradition brings the community together to kick off the season and enjoy numerous floats, bands and much more as they process down Old Town’s Main Street. The parade concludes with a welcome to Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Afterward, the mayor illuminates the town’s official Christmas tree on the courthouse steps.   

6 p.m. 

Main Street, Warrenton   

(6th & Main through Courthouse Square down Waterloo to Ashby St.)  

Free  

Visit www.warrentonchristmasparade.com

photo

Friday, Dec. 6

Stories in the Park

Hosted by Warrenton Bible Coalition, immediately following the Warrenton Christmas Parade, attendees are invited to walk a winding luminary path, enjoy a live nativity, refreshments and caroling and listen to Biblical readings about the birth of Jesus at Eva Walker Park.   

Free.  

Photo

Santa Claus always takes time to visit Middleburg and arrives in grand style. 

 

 

 

Friday, Dec. 6

Christmas in Middleburg

Three days of festivities in and around Middleburg are kicked off by the lighting of the Middleburg Christmas tree on Friday evening, followed by the singing of carols. Activities are planned for all of Saturday, the most popular of which are the Middleburg Hunt and Hounds Review and the Christmas Parade: both process down Washington Street. Sunday features a live Christmas pageant at Foxcroft School.   

Friday, Dec. 6 – tree lighting at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – hunt and hounds review at 11 a.m., parade at 2 p.m. 

Sunday, Dec. 8 – live animal pageant at 2 p.m. at Foxcroft School 

$20 per vehicle to park  

Visit www.christmasinmiddleburg.org  

Photo

Christmas is Coming!  

Friday, Dec. 6

The Warrenton Chorale will perform at the Warrenton United Methodist Church.

Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.   

$15 adults/$5 kids  

photo
Children from Morrisville United Methodist Children celebrated the season at the Bealeton Christmas parade in 2018. 
 

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bealeton Christmas Parade  

Hosted by Southern Fauquier Business Owners Association, parade begins in front of the Bealeton library, processes down Station Drive, continues down Village Center Drive, turns onto Willow Drive and ends in front of Aspen Way.  

1 p.m. 

Visit www.sofauquierbusiness.org/christmas-parade.html  

Photo Courtesy of Fauquier County Parks & Recreation.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Santa at the Caboose  

Sponsored by Fauquier Parks & Rec and Friends of Warrenton, Santa Claus will be taking visitors in Warrenton’s vintage railroad caboose at the Warrenton Branch Greenway, and there will be cookies, hot chocolate, music and more. Santa will bring his mailbox so children can mail their letters to the North Pole.   

5 to 7 p.m. 

Free  

Visit www.facebook.com/events/warrenton-branch-greenway/santa-at-the-caboose/325169481650498/  

photo

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas 1862   

Sponsored by the Manassas Battlefield Trust, Manassas National Battlefield Park, visitors will be immersed in Christmas traditions from the Victorian era, including caroling, refreshments and holiday treats. Held at The Stone House at Manassas Battlefield.  

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free, but advance registration requested

Saturday, Dec. 7

Excell Dance Holiday Performance  

photo

Numerous classes from Excell Dance Studio will perform in special holiday event that spans genres from ballet to hip hop to ballroom. This event will also feature a performance by professional dance company Ash & Elm.  Held at Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance.

1 p.m. 

$10 for adults / $5 for children  

Date and time may change

photo

Sunday, Dec. 8

Culpeper Christmas Parade  

Sponsored by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and held on Main Street, this hometown event features an array of floats, marching bands, and nativity scenes. The final float will bring Santa Claus himself down the street.   

5:30 p.m. 

Visit www.culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade  

photo

Sunday, Dec. 8

Christmas in Little Washington  

Sponsored by the Town of Washington, fun starts with a parade down Main Street and an artisan’s market in the historic town center. This year’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies.”   

Parade starts at 1:30 p.m.

Artisans Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Visit www.facebook.com/Christmas-In-Little-Washington-420015704775771/  

Photo

Thursday, Dec. 12

Holiday Sing-A-Long with Peter McCory  

Sponsored by Fauquier Parks and Rec, and especially geared towards pre-kindergarteners, this event features popular local children’s performer and one-man-band Peter McCory who will invite the kids to sing, dance, clap and stomp along to holiday musical favorites. Kids are invited to bring their own rhythm instrument. Tickets are available in advance at the Marshall Community Center – the event may sell out and tickets are not guaranteed on the day of the event.  

10 a.m.  

$7 per person

photo

Saturday, Dec. 14

Nokesville Christmas Parade

Hosted by Friends Uniting Nokesville, this eighth annual parade will travel through the middle of town, and Santa Claus will be in attendance. Wagon rides back and forth from Nokesville School to the parade site will be available.   

4 p.m. 

Email Dona for more information at dona.swanson@gmail.com

photo

Saturday, Dec. 14 

Civil War Christmas & Concert  

Sponsored by Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation, visitors will be able to interact with Civil-War soldiers to learn about holiday customs from the mid-nineteenth century. Civil War Santa will be there as well. After a holiday performance by the Brentsville District High School Choir, visitors are invited to sing carols with the choir around a campfire. Held at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre.  

5 to 8 p.m. (concert at 7 p.m.)

Free. 

Visit www.visitpwc.com/event/civil-war-christmas-%26-concerts-at-brentsville/2812/  

Photo

Monday, Dec. 16

Music for the Holly-Days  

Sponsored by the Fauquier Community Band and held at Fauquier High School, this free event features lots of favorite holiday music. 

7 p.m.  

Free.  

