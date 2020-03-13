The deal was officially sealed on Friday, March 6.
“I did it over the phone with an attorney,” said Annette Johnson. “The paperwork arrived via Federal Express.”
At 77, Johnson decided this year to sell her retail establishment, The Town Duck, that has been an Old Town Warrenton mainstay for more than four decades. Opened in 1976 by Robin Payne, the store was sold to Madeleine “Bibi” Wallach de Heller about a decade later.
Johnson, originally from Jamaica, had moved to the United States when she was 18 in 1960. Working in Washington, D.C., she met her future husband, Edward Johnson, a realtor. They married in 1965 and that led to a move to Fauquier County early in their marriage. Johnson went to work at The Town Duck and the two ladies anchored the gourmet food and gift shop, garnering a legion of faithful town followers.
After several years, Johnson bought the store in 1993, Bibi stayed on and the dynamic duo continued their retail realm.
Johnson smiled assuredly on March 6. She knows the store is in good hands with the new owners Jeanne-Marie and Max Tufts.
The store, in many ways, is staying with family.
Over the years, Johnson has mentored a number of young apprentices, hiring them as seasonal help as high-schoolers, many of them continuing to come back part-time as college students. She’s watched them grow up.
“Many of them still keep in touch,” said Johnson of the number of letters and kind phone calls that she has received, and still receives, over the decades.
One of those young helpers was a girl named Shannon who told her mother, Anne Schalestock, that Annette could use some help at the store one Christmas.
That was 15 years ago, and Anne Schalestock remains a familiar face at the store. Her daughter Shannon is about to have her first baby in April. Her older daughter, Jeanne-Marie, who also worked at the store, will be the new owner along with her husband Max. They have four children, triplet 10-year-old girls and one 4-year-old son.
Anne laughs as she stands at the counter. “I can still remember when Annette heard the news that Jeanne-Marie was having triplet girls!”
“It took me by surprise,” admitted Johnson of the Tufts’ offer to buy her store. Conversations began late last fall and by the first of the year, negotiations were seriously underway.
For Johnson, it was time. “Bibi had been after me for a long time,” said Johnson. “I had said that I would retire at 75, I’ll be 78 in September … I just couldn’t pull the plug.”
While not entertaining or soliciting a sale, the timing was right. “I have no regrets,” said Johnson, who said that she will miss the customers and many of the reps. “I’ve forged great relationships with many of them through the years, but I will still be in town … Fauquier is my home.”
“I’ve had so much support from the community,” said Johnson, “I want to thank everyone.”
“Thank God, I had this place,” said Johnson who was widowed in 1998 at age 56. Working long hours and ever looking to improve the store’s offerings has kept her busy and occupied. “When you’ve had a bad day … then you’ll have a chat with someone here at the store … it’s been fun.”
She chuckled, reminiscing about one of their early customers – Chef Patrick O’Connell of the Inn at Little Washington. “We’re actually a little older than the Inn,” smiled Johnson, “since we’ve been around for 44 years … Patrick would get his cheese here.”
Speaking of cheese, that is one of the products that will remain along with the store’s wine selection reputation and, of course, fresh fish on Fridays. “Fridays are always very social … like home week when people come in for their fish orders,” said Johnson.
“We’re planning to put in a new case to display all the cheeses,” said new owner Jeanne-Marie Tufts who is thrilled to be embarking on this new journey of store ownership.
“I shopped here a lot and have fond memories of this shop,” said Tufts, a physical therapist and yoga instructor, who was born in Georgetown but moved to Fauquier as a toddler.
“We wanted to come home,” said Tufts of the couple’s decision to dig deep roots in Fauquier. Her husband Max, a jet-fighter pilot in the Marine Corps for over a dozen years, had worked previously at a small financial company in Middleburg. He will be handling much of the business side of running The Town Duck.
“We wanted to do something together,” said Jeanne-Marie. “Serendipity is a great way of describing our decision … and the timing … it was the right move at the right time.”
Tufts sees the store staying much as it is but with a few improvements and new twists. “It will have the same bones … same duck, new waddle,” she laughed. “I’m bringing in some fun jewelry and a line of infant items … I want to appeal to a wide range of ages and interests … I’d like to be that ‘go to … one stop’ store for a birthday … new baby …or wedding gift.”
The store has a loyal local following and Tufts looks to continue that legacy. She believes that the “pendulum is swinging” and while big retail giants like Amazon are flourishing, there is a need for small, independent retail stores like The Town Duck.
“We want to survive and thrive” said Tufts, “I know that our generation is keen on knowing where our products are coming from, who has made them and how the environment has been impacted.” Tufts, who will soon turn 40, hopes to bring in a few “green” products.
With Great Harvest, The Open Book, Drum and Strum and Latitudes as neighbors, Tufts feels in good company and wants to continue the synergy that exists among those shops.
“We definitely want to be up and running for the spring,” said Tufts, who envisions the store being closed for just a few weeks before reopening. There will also be improvements to the store’s website and more on social media.
“We’re staying with what’s working,” smiled Tufts, with a loving glance toward her mother, Anne. “We’re very close and it’s going to be fun working together.” Robbie Ryan, another stalwart employee, looks forward to working with the new owners.
“They’re a great couple and I’m anxious to see some of the new inventory,” said Ryan.
“I’m looking to see how much collaborating we can do with the community,” said a smiling Tufts, who is happy to be living and working in her hometown at a store that has been like home to her for many years.
And Annette. “They are a great young couple … the store will be in good hands … I thank all our customers … the shop would not be here without you,” she said.
Reach Anita Sherman at asherman@fauquier.com
