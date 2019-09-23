The Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont served 2,821 individuals in 2018. Behind each number is a real person with a story. Those stories will be told at the Behind the Red Shield annual banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Culpeper Country Club, 2100 Country Club Road, Culpeper.
Funds raised at this event will benefit families in need in Fauquier, Culpeper and Orange counties.
The keynote speakers will be Col. Michele Matthews, the Salvation Army National Liaison to the White House, and Pastor Erick Kalinga, president of the Culpeper County Christian Ministers Association.
The event includes dinner and a silent auction. The winner of this year’s Be a Shield Award will be announced.
There will be opportunities to give so that The Salvation Army can keep doing the most good in 2020.
Purchase a $50 ticket at insidenovatix.com/events/behind-the-red-shield or donate online at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
