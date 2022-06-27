The Rotary Club of Warrenton will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the district courthouse in Warrenton at noon on Monday, July 4. The courthouse, built in 1890, will serve as the backdrop as Rotarians and local dignitaries recall the historical background of the Declaration of Independence before reading the document and sharing the experiences of some of the signers.
The Rotary Club will also kick off its Flags for Heroes sponsorships. FFH is a project embraced by Rotary clubs across the country as a fundraiser for club projects, as well as a way to honor local heroes -- including teachers, first responders, veterans and military heroes, nurses and parents.
The club will display a field of flags in honor of these heroes on Veteran’s Day weekend. Flag sponsorships are $100; the club is also seeking corporate sponsorships.
Drum & Strum will provide the audio system for the recitation. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Gloria’s, located at 92 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.