Rotary Club honors its own

At the Oct. 21 Warrenton Rotary meeting, (top photo) Frank Ramey, foundation chair of the Rotary Club, recognizes Jim Rankin, Tyronne Champion, Lisa Chiccehitto, George Schuelen, Jack Mallam and Rotary President Catherine Nelson for their contributions to Rotary’s international foundation. Nelson was welcomed into the Paul Harris Society after 22 years of service to the Rotary Club (bottom photo).
The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 annually to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The honor was established in 1957.
Attending for the special presentation were (above right) Michael Arietti, District 7610 Paul Harris Society chair, Nelson and Frank Ramey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.