The Warrenton Rotary Club is having its first Top Gun Clay Shoot on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Shady Grove Sporting Clays, 11781 Lucky Hill Road, Remington. Enjoy a fun day of competition and camaraderie while helping to raise funds for the Warrenton Rotary Club to support the community.
The day begins with registration at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m., and lunch is served at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $100 per ticket for shooters, or a $25 lunch ticket for non-shooters. Sponsorships are also available from $250 to $1,000.
Activities include the competitive skeet shoot, a silent auction; raffle items; and a barbecue lunch included after the shoot. Rain date is Sept. 22.
Tickets available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/warrenton-rotary-sporting-clays-shoot-tickets-66931715563.
