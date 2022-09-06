“Ridgeline,” a flash art experience, will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Rokeby Farm airstrip at the Oak Spring Garden Foundation in Upperville. The event will bring together 500 school-aged participants and their families to create a community performance, as drones film from above.
Hosted jointly by Oak Spring Garden Foundation and Piedmont Environmental Council, “Ridgeline” participants will carry LED-lit umbrellas showcasing images inspired by the endangered flora of eastern North America. A press release described the gathering as “a dance of light.” From afar, “Umbrella canopies, designed by artist Elizabeth Turk, become ‘pixels’ that create dynamic patterns captured overhead by drones, allowing the individual movements to be seen collectively as one.”
“We are delighted to involve our local community, and especially our local schools, in this unique experience that is not only innovative and fun, but also helps raise awareness of the vital importance of environmental stewardship,” said Sir Peter Crane, president of the Oak Spring Garden Foundation.
Those who would like to participate in the interactive project must register through Eventbrite at ridgeline.eventbrite.com. After registering, participants will be sent a waiver and photography release that they must print, sign, and bring to the event as their entry ticket.
The event will launch with a performance by dancer Demetia Hopkins, choreographed by Lara Wilson to a commissioned piece by Dr. Dena Jennings of Imani Works. Live music by Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, a multi-Grammy award nominee, will follow the dance performance. The press release says, “Through collaboration and involvement, Ridgeline participants become artists, dancers, choreographers, neighbors and friends, transforming each person into the artwork itself. The event will be commemorated with prints available on ArtStar.com.”
Event producer ET Projects is spearheaded by Elizabeth Turk, who creates public art experiences through ET Projects Foundation, a 501(c)(3). Turk is a MacArthur Fellow, an Annalee & Barnett Newman Foundation and Joan Mitchell recipient, and has been a Smithsonian Artist Resident Fellow. Her work has been represented by Hirschl and Adler, Modern in New York City for 20 years.
“The shared encounter will bring to light humanity’s fragile relationship with nature and one another,” said Turk. “Using movement, music and technology, while surrounded by nature, we hope to inspire dialog, raise consciousness and invite individuals to transcend boundaries as a larger, creative and more optimistic community.”
The event will mark the Piedmont Environmental Council’s 50th anniversary. "As we celebrate 50 years of community-based conservation to protect and restore individual properties and a broader landscape from the Blue Ridge downstream to the Chesapeake Bay, 'Ridgeline' brings us all together in a joint performance that draws attention to the beauty of the interconnections between us and the enormous benefit of our combined efforts over the years and into the future,” said PEC board chair Jean Perin.
