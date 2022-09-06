photo_ft_news_ridgeline 2_090722.jpg

Local participants holding lit umbrellas will be filmed from above.

 Courtesy of ET Projects
photo_ft_news_ridgeline_090722.png

The LED-lit umbrellas will showcase images inspired by the endangered flora of eastern North America.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.