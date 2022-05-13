The Get Healthy Fauquier health fair organized by the Remington Community Garden Saturday hosted 30 vendors, food and entertainment, as well as a special guest master of ceremonies. Visitors collected stickers from each of the vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to qualify for door prizes.
Renee Norden, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier and Rappahannock, provided tips on self-care. “Self-care is not a treat,” said Norden, “it’s a necessity!”
Rich Pinson, director of cardiovascular services at Fauquier Health, demonstrated hands-only CPR, a skill he said every adult should master. “You’re out on a ballfield and someone has chest pain and then collapses. This is a way to help a fellow human until help arrives.”
Mt. Kim Martial Art owners Dennis and Gabriella Byrne showed visitors how to throw a jab and a cross and gave young would-be ninjas a chance to break a board.
Remington Drug offered free A1C, glucose and lipid screenings. Margaret Rowe told visitors about the business’s Sweet Spot education program for those with diabetes, and her colleagues explained how to use Narcan in case of an opioid overdose.
Members of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office bike patrol demonstrated some of the drills they use to stay on top of their game and invited kids to try out the obstacle courses. Deputies also conducted car seat safety checks. Remington Police officers collected expired or unused drugs to keep them from winding up in the landfill.
There was yoga; there was storytime with Dr. Michael Amster; and there was Peter McCory bringing his unique brand of kids music to liven things up.
Mary Beth and John Waldeck were present, talking up the benefits of the Remington Community Garden and generally inviting everyone to embrace community and get healthy.
The Waldecks’ influence was felt in one other way as well. Jerome Hruska, the PA announcer for the Washington Nationals – and also the Waldecks’ son-in-law – lent his professional voice to the occasion to introduce visitors to all the special activities and share information on the vendors.
