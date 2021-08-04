Every gardener reaps a different harvest from the Remington Community Garden. Some plant tomatoes, some grow Chinese cabbages and some benefit most from the peace of mind that comes from – literally – getting their hands dirty.

For Valerie Cyrus, the garden is a constant opportunity for learning. This is her first year with her own plot and she discovers something new every day, she said.

Not all her revelations are happy ones. She is not thrilled with her cucumbers, for instance. “Look at them. Why would anyone want to eat them?” The misshapen vegetables are not attractive, but she’ll save the seeds and plant them next year, hoping for a better-looking harvest.

A little to one side are Cyrus’s lemon cucumbers. They are small and yellow, something new she’s tried.

Another surprise – asparagus green beans. “They are supposed to taste like asparagus, but I just taste green beans,” she admitted, “and they can grow up to 2 feet long!”

Cyrus is growing six different types of tomatoes. She’s never grown beets before, and she’s eager to see what color they are. “I got them through a seed swap,” she said.

Cyrus works in the garden every morning. On days when she’s not heading straight to her job as a nurse, she’ll bring her dog Dorado along with her, but if it’s a workday, she’ll wear shorts with her scrub top. “I always get muddy,” she grins.

For 30 to 40 minutes every morning, “It’s my quiet time,” she said. “I love being in the garden.”

Cyrus said she discovered the garden the same way others have. “I was walking by and saw John Waldeck in the garden, and I asked him about it.” Having just moved from Fairfax to Remington, Cyrus didn’t need convincing, she said. “I signed up for a plot.” Although Cyrus had tried her hand at hay bale gardening before, a 15-foot by 15-foot plot of land was new.

She said Waldeck gave her some potatoes to plant. “I’d never grown potatoes before,” she said. Another chance to learn.

Joe Bacher, too, discovered the garden while walking around. He moved from Fairfax two years ago – “where I mowed my lawn with a weed eater” – and during that first summer in town, he walked past the community garden. “I was intrigued,” he said and now has a couple of plots.

He grows tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, cantaloupe and squash. He said it’s been a good year for potatoes but admits his melons have been hit or miss.

He said that although he has to work to keep ahead of the squash bugs and aphids, he hasn’t had any issues with rabbits or groundhogs eating the produce. But if the rabbits find sweet potatoes, he said, it will be a different story, he said. “They’ll eat themselves silly on sweet potatoes.”

For Bacher, the community garden was like coming home. He always had a big garden while he lived in South Carolina for 30 years. “My first job was as a 5-year-old kid weeding potatoes. Growing up as a farm boy, this was a way to get my fingers back in the dirt,” he said.

John Waldeck, who with his wife Mary Beth, has had a hand in developing the Remington Community Garden, the Little Free Pantry and the Little Free Veggie Wagon, as well as the twice-monthly farmers markets, makes it seem like the project came together on its own. “Everyone helps; people donate; it just works,” he said.

But the 12-member board of directors for the garden is a hands-on group and it has taken several years to get some of the amenities in place. There is a shed with fertilizer (every gardener gets a key), three spigots for irrigation and even a portable restroom. Remington United Methodist Church is behind the effort – the garden and pavilion are on church property -- and the PATH Foundation donated funding for the covered pavilion. When gardeners suggested they would like a water source, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – next door to the garden -- allowed the group to tap into their water system.

“We have yet to have any major issues anywhere,” said Waldeck. “People can come anytime they need to work on their plot. No fences; no problems.”

The garden has 35 15-foot by 15-foot plots available; seven of those plots are dedicated to growing produce for the community. Gardeners who have their own plots donate some of their time and expertise to make sure the community plot is productive. Currently, the Little Free Veggie Wagon is being filled two to three times a week.

About 50% of those who have plots are really good gardeners, said Waldeck, and another third have “some” experience. The newbees, he said, get lots of advice from the more experienced gardeners. Several of the Remington folks are master gardeners and are happy to share their secrets.

Mary Beth Waldeck said that the Little Free Pantry and the Little Free Veggie Wagon have made a big difference in the community. “At the end of the month, some folks have to decide whether to eat or pay for their medicine. We give them the chance to do both.”

She added, “It works because people want it to work.”

At the beginning of the pandemic she said, “I put the word out that we were going to have to build a bigger pantry. Six hours later, we had $600. I stick something up on Facebook and it comes.”

Mary Beth Waldeck said that snacks for kids are the first items to go. In addition to non-perishable food, toilet paper, soap and laundry detergent are popular too. She said they’ve been giving away 25 to 30 pounds of pantry items a day.

“It’s for folks who might find themselves just on the edge. The big pantries require people to qualify, but ours is open all the time to anyone who needs it.”

Bacher said he loves the vibe of the garden. “It’s got a great community feel.”

He said he’s seen the quality of the individual gardens improve dramatically. “Since the first year, people have learned a lot,” he said. “It’s a neat opportunity for Remington, providing the chance to meet people in town, work alongside them, share tips and share produce.”

Last summer, Bacher said, there were a couple of extra garden plots and he asked Waldeck if he could plant corn – which requires more room and is difficult to grow and produce. The community garden held a corn roast – with hot dogs – for everyone associated with the garden. Bacher said he’d like to try corn again, but there wasn’t room this year.

He said the community garden provides an evening reset for him. He has always had demanding jobs that require a lot of people-contact. The garden is peaceful for him, he said, because “squash plants don’t talk back.”

James Steele has a double plot in the community garden and said he has grown “every type of vegetable. ... Every year is different. One year is a great year for tomatoes, and the next year it’s all squash beetles.”

Steele doesn’t live in Remington, but is a Farmers Insurance agent in town. “It’s a good place to get out of the office. I come to the garden and I’m in a different head space. I pull weeds and grow tomatoes.”

Steele said he has limited experience, but has learned a lot from the gardeners around him. “There are so many people with experience. After the first year, you learn what works and what doesn’t. I have learned the same lesson every year – you have to water and weed your garden.”

He said his onions have been killer this year – sweet, white, Walla Walla. “I’d like to try Hawaiian onions,” he said.

Steele said the “community” in the Community Garden is very important to him. “You gotta feed the people and this is a cool way to do it.”

He said that some local students have been getting involved, as well. “We started a lawnmowing program. We show them maintenance of the mowers and mower safety. This year, the kids are bringing their families in too. You teach them something in the morning and they are teaching someone else in the afternoon.”

Steele said that children from 4-years-old through the seventh grade may be seen helping in the garden. Another bonus: “When young kids grow their own vegetables, they are more likely to eat them.”

He said, “Everybody loves the garden. We need more people to know about it and we need more volunteers, to provide either sweat or money. The focus of the garden has always been the community. The fact that there are vegetables is just a bonus.”

Steele said, “So few communities are able to do something like this. But we are a small town. We can do this.”

Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com