The Remington Community Garden is holding a silent auction to raise money to buy a tractor for use at the garden. Bid online at https://remingtoncommunitygarden.betterworld.org/auctions/tractor-fundraiser.
Online bidding will stop at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and will continue live at the garden pavilion at 160 West Bowen St. in Remington during the Community Garden’s Ghosts in the Garden event. It's scheduled from 2 p.m. until dusk Saturday.
Garden Secretary Mary Beth Waldeck said that since the garden’s inception, “We have had to rely on local farmers to help us plow, till, move compost piles, etc. We decided it was time for us to be more self-sufficient, and some of those farmers who have helped us in the past are no longer physically able.”
The tractor will be used exclusively at the Remington Community Garden. Waldeck said the plan is to build a carport-type structure between two sheds that already exist on the garden property.
Local businesses or individuals donated all items up for auction. Items include a trip to a resort, a mountain bike, garden tools, household items, gift cards to local businesses, and food and wine options. The donor is listed on each item unless the donor asked to remain anonymous.
Several original paintings are also up for auction. All the artists are local, including garden co-founder John Waldeck.
The Ghosts in the Garden event will feature music by Maddi Mae, food, tractor tours, ghost stories and other seasonal fun.
