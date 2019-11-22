For nearly 175 years and across six generations, members of the Bartenstein family have played significant roles in the history of Fauquier County.
The family’s lineage reached the United States in 1837 when Ferdinand Bartenstein (1815-1884) emigrated from Germany. A talented musician, he came to Warrenton in 1845.
Since then, Bartensteins have made their marks as military officers, bankers, engineers, surveyors and in other professions. Two generations served consecutively as clerks of the Fauquier Court and another was a charter member and the first chief of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department.
Less has been written about the Bartenstein women, but one whose story should be told is that of Barbara Engel Bartenstein (1916-2000), one of six children of Thomas E. and Elizabeth Gray Bartenstein. Known throughout her life as “Winky,” she was born at Oddangles, the family homeplace on Lee’s Ridge Road.
At an early age, Winky showed much potential as an artist, and took mail-order art classes with her sister Ann. She also played the violin.
Growing up in a large family with neighbors nearby, Winky enjoyed an active childhood. In 1928 at age 12, she and her five siblings, along with Randolph Charrington, Margie Morton and Anne Brooke (Smith) put on a circus on the front lawn at Oddangles for the benefit of Fauquier Hospital.
Called the “Bar-Char (Bartenstein-Charrington) Circus,” the performers’ costumes – including a giraffe and an elephant – were created by their mother, Mrs. T. E. Bartenstein. Cousin Fred Bartenstein served as ringmaster.
It was a full day, with everything you would expect at a circus – a trapeze act, acrobatics, clowns, singers and a grand march at the beginning and end of the circus. The effort raised $125 for the hospital.
Like her sisters, Winky attended elementary school at the Warrenton Country School near their home and graduated from Warrenton High School. From there, she attended Corcoran Art School in Washington, D.C., where she studied commercial art.
Winky began her artistic career in several media forms, including cartoons published in The Fauquier Democrat, which were signed with a distinctive little fox and “Winky” in the corner. She also created designs for notes and letterheads, and painted signs for businesses, farms and vehicles.
With the outbreak of World War II, she and her sister Ann Carmichael (1914-1986) enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the WAVES, where they were trained as aviation machinist’s mates. They were first based at the Navy Aircraft Training Center at Norman, Oklahoma, and later at the U.S. Naval Air Station at Hutchinson, Kansas. It was during this tour that she wrote this letter to her father, parts of which are excerpted:
Dear Dad:
Ann and I are still here. We get up when the bugle blows, and rush madly for the chow hall, and then to the A&R Shop, arriving in time for “general muster” and uniform inspection. Then 10 minutes of drill, which takes us to 0800 hrs., then everyone falls out.
Ann hands out tools and mail to the check crew, and then spends her time exchanging broken ailerons for good ones and changing tail wheel tires. This last feat seems to amuse the sailors immensely.
I hurry off to the dope shop (where fabric aircraft surfaces are pained with dope) with the rest of the dopes, hoping there will be some painting to do. But alas, it is my day to be M.A.A., so I spend my time behind a big broom and hauling out G.I. cans. By the time it is 5 p.m., we hurry back to barracks and then on the Army bus – a new one like at Vint Hill – and go into town.
So ends a typical day at USNAS Hutchinson, Kansas. I reckon I better be signing off.
A varied artistic career
Discharged from the Navy in 1945 as an aviation machinist’s mate second class, Winky returned to Warrenton and resumed her art career. Their parents passed away and their sibling eventually married and moved away, but Winky and her sister Elizabeth Cole (1913-1999), known as “Coty” remained at Oddangles for the rest of their lives.
Winky’s artistic talents were well-known in the community, and she was often asked to produce logos, drawings and signs for organizations to which she belonged or had a relationship. At the request of several parishioners, she designed and did the needlework for pew cushions at St. James’ Episcopal Church.
She also did projects for the Warrenton Hunt, the Warrenton Garden Club, Christ Church and the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary. Other clients included the Warrenton Pony Show, the Maryland Hunt Cup and Fauquier Springs Country Club.
The Bartensteins were long-time members of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church, and although not a church-goer, Winky executed the drawing of the front of the church that was used for many years on cards and the weekly bulletin.
In addition to commissioned work, Winky produced a wide range of original items for the home that were offered for sale, including chairs, fireplace tiles, placemats, waste baskets, metal trays and pencil holders.
Winky also had a “day job,” working for more than 20 years as secretary for D.H. Lees Real Estate in Warrenton, and painting signs for the firm.
Sister Coty never learned to drive, but Winky had her license and was her chauffeur for trips around town. In their later years, the sisters were often seen walking up Culpeper Street from Oddangles into town.
The legacy survives
Winky died on Oct. 13, 2000, at the age of 84. Coty died the year before, and the sisters agreed that the property should be sold after their deaths. Oddangles was purchased from the family by Mr. and Mrs. Jim Christiano.
“As a child, I remember seeing Winky sitting at the dining room table working on her artistic projects,” recalled her niece, Laura Gray Bartenstein of Warrenton, a daughter of the late Andy and Joanie Bartenstein.
When Oddangles was cleared out after Winky’s passing, Laura Bartenstein became the custodian of a large Tupperware bin containing hundreds of Winky’s drawings, notes and projects. Going through the bin, she realized that “There was so much that Winky had done that I had no idea about,” and she organized the materials in folders by category.
The collection includes preliminary sketches, final art renderings and photos used to inspire the artist. The oldest example Bartenstein has discovered is a drawing of Mrs. Viola Winmill done in 1937; other interesting artifacts include the lists of names of graduates to be hand-lettered on Highland’s diplomas going back generations, and a file with pictures of nearly every breed of dog.
While Bartenstein holds a lot of Winky’s work, she knows that some of the finer art – from the hand-painted Christmas cards done by Winky and her sister, and some of the paintings – are “out there somewhere.” She notes that Winky rarely signed her artwork, making it harder to find.
Reflecting on her beloved aunt, Batenstein recalls that as a member of the Greatest Generation, Winky did her part, along with her brothers and sister. “But being the kind, quiet person she was, it is hard to imagine her serving in the Navy.”
But what is easier to understand and appreciate are Winky’s artistic talents, which she happily shared with others, but especially in the form of gifts to her family.
A great story, thanks for sharing!!
