Remembering the wisdom of Sam Huff

Sam Huff had a lot of football fans who appreciated his tenacity and talent on the gridiron. But there were some who had a particular affection for Huff’s broadcasting skills. Rick Hamilton of Alexandria so admired Huff’s unique game calls that he created a Facebook page called Sam Huff Wisdom in October 2011.
Hamilton said of Huff, “He was one of the most unique voices in broadcasting. While he didn’t have a traditional background in the art form, there were few more quotable than him. The team of he, Sonny Jurgenson, and Frank Herzog spoke to a generation (arguably the greatest generation) of Washington Football fans.”
Hamiliton said he listened to every game Huff announced and live tweeted him for several years.
He added, “I was so enamored with his game day observations I felt compelled to archive them on Twitter and Facebook.”
