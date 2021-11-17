Remembering the wisdom of Sam Huff

Sam Huff had a lot of football fans who appreciated his tenacity and talent on the gridiron. But there were some who had a particular affection for Huff’s broadcasting skills. Rick Hamilton of Alexandria so admired Huff’s unique game calls that he created a Facebook page called Sam Huff Wisdom in October 2011.

Hamilton said of Huff, “He was one of the most unique voices in broadcasting. While he didn’t have a traditional background in the art form, there were few more quotable than him. The team of he, Sonny Jurgenson, and Frank Herzog spoke to a generation (arguably the greatest generation) of Washington Football fans.”

Hamiliton said he listened to every game Huff announced and live tweeted him for several years.

He added, “I was so enamored with his game day observations I felt compelled to archive them on Twitter and Facebook.”

Nuggets from Sam Huff Wisdom

hit him “If you’re gonna hit him, hit him…” Oct. 3, 2011

kicking "Well, you know you're in trouble a little bit when kicking is the best part of the game." Oct. 3, 2011

shoes Sonny: "He's running well. They changed his shoes." Sam: "He should change them himself. Can’t he tie a knot?” Oct. 3, 2011

coaches "Well, nobody said coaches were geniuses." Oct. 3, 2011

Dallas/Redskins "It's a typical Dallas/Redskins game. … Anything goes." Nov. 20, 2011

skinny guy "You know he's got a strong leg for a skinny guy." Oct. 16, 2011

scowls at 40 paces “I practically invented the tackle. Before that, guys just slapped each other aggressively and exchanged scowls at 40 paces.” Dec. 4, 2011

big guys "Man, they got some big guys on that team. How'd you like to feed those suckers?" Dec. 11, 2011

passing Sam: "Wow what a pass!" Sonny: "So, you like the pass now?" Sam: "I like it when it's complete!” Dec. 11, 2011