The marks of their work are left across Fauquier County, historic and critical, yet unacknowledged.

They made the bricks that built Waveland, the grand plantation house George Washington’s great-grand-nephew lived in. They did the stone work that built Grove Baptist Church in Goldvein, Zoar Baptist in Bristersburg and the mansion at Chestnut Lawn Farm near Remington. They constructed many of the stone fences that give character to the rolling Fauquier landscape.

The stories of free and enslaved African Americans – from laborers and domestics to artisans – are being discovered and shared as the nation comes to a reckoning with its racist past. These unsung workers made foundational contributions from agriculture to homemaking. They were weavers, dressmakers, milliners, barbers, bakers and chefs. They were carpenters, stone masons, blacksmiths, metal workers and barrel and wheel makers.

The historic role of slavery in the building of the University of Virginia was acknowledged in 2018 with the opening of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers near the Rotunda. Since then, other memorials have been planned or built in the Commonwealth.

The Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, under the leadership of Karen Hughes White, is uncovering information about the lives of free and enslaved workers in the county before and after emancipation. And Fauquier County Preservation Planner Wendy Wheatcraft is researching free and enslaved artisans in the building trades using county records, old wills, property tax appraisals and census files.

No easy task, Wheatcraft has collected verified information on more than 50 such tradesmen in Fauquier. Listed in her spreadsheet are their names, and if enslaved, who owned them; their ages and occupation; the properties they were affiliated with; where they lived and the sources of the information. Other details are added when available, including physical descriptions, family relationships and their ultimate fates.

Fauquier doesn’t have a memorial to its enslaved and free African American workers, but evidence of their presence here long ago can be found all around, and in many cases, their descendants still live here. The stories being uncovered connect today’s Fauquier to its past.

The Gaskins, Johnson and Malvin families

Born free, brothers Hezekiah (b. 1827) and Aaron Gaskins (b. 1829) were members of a family of stone masons and stone fencers living in the Markham area. Hezekiah married Fanny, an enslaved woman owned by Edward Carrington Marshall (1805-1882), son of U.S. Chief Justice John Marshall. A farmer, Marshall served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1838 to 1842 and was president of the Manassas Gap Railroad.

In 1854, Hezekiah purchased Fanny and their three daughters from Marshall, and later son Robert was born. Robert also became a stone mason. He lived in the community of Sage, where the family home still stands.

Samuel Johnson (d. 1842) was owned by Edward Diggs, who served as Fauquier sheriff from 1795 to 1800 and was one of the founders of Warrenton. During his enslavement, Johnson was hired out for various jobs, including working as a waiter at Norris Tavern in Warrenton. He emancipated himself in 1810 by fulfilling a $500 contract with Diggs.

After a law was passed in 1806, freed slaves were ordered to leave the Commonwealth within a year of manumission. Johnson petitioned the Virginia General Assembly to remain. The petition attesting to Johnson’s character was signed by Thaddeus Norris and others, and John Scott wrote a letter stating that “his removal would be a public loss.”

The request was granted, and Johnson purchased a lot off Winchester Street, where he built a house and set up a blacksmith shop. He married an enslaved woman and had a family, including daughter Lucy, who was also enslaved.

Wheatcraft has uncovered records showing that Spencer Malvin, son of Alcey Malvin, was born free in 1804 but was placed in the county poorhouse when he was 15. The overseers of the poorhouse indentured Malvin to William Pattie Sr., who was to train him as a house joiner and carpenter until he turned 21.

Malvin was to be given “ … sufficient meat, drink, apparel, washing, lodging and all things needful” during his apprenticeship, and $12 at the end of the term. By then, he was described as a “thriving and intelligent mechanic.”

In 1827, Malvin married Lucy, and they lived with her father in Warrenton. They had three children, Samuel, Rebecca and Thornton.

Malvin was forced to flee to Pennsylvania in 1833, due to “ … probable detection of Malvin’s misconduct in circulating anti-slavery papers” after Nat Turner’s 1831 slave rebellion in Southampton County. He never returned to Fauquier.

In the meantime, Johnson had submitted three petitions to the General Assembly for the freedom of Lucy and her children. They were finally manumitted on July 18, 1837, and in 1838, Lucy Malvin petitioned the General Assembly for divorce due to abandonment.

Notable property connections

William Skinker’s Spring Farm, located in far-southern Fauquier near the Stafford County line, was typical of large properties where a variety of skilled enslaved labor was used. By 1845, Skinker owned several skilled enslaved workers, including Reuben, 32, a blacksmith; Larkin, 47, a wheelwright; Lawson, 48, a cooper; Bill, 22, who operated Skinker’s grist mill; Lewis, 65, a carpenter; and Shadrick, 56, a shoemaker. Hannibal, a stonemason, was involved in the construction of Chestnut Lawn (1832) near Remington and Grove Baptist Church (1833) in Goldvein.

According to Fauquier County, 1759-1959, published as part of the county Bicentennial, Chestnut Lawn was built for Capt. James Payne by “ … a group of slaves hired from Mr. Skinker of Goldvein to do the work. A stone high above the entrance door bears the legend ‘1832 HAN,’ carved by Hannibal, the head slave in charge of the job.”

Jacob Cooper was an enslaved man owned by Dr. James Henry Loughborough of the Waveland estate near Marshall. Cooper was a house servant, but like the other enslaved people there, he was forced to make bricks for construction of the 1833 main house at Waveland, currently owned by George Thompson, former chairman of Marshall National Bank and chairman emeritus of Piedmont Media.

In 1844, Loughborough sold Waveland to John Augustine Washington III (1821-1861), the great-grand-nephew of George Washington. Loughborough relocated to Esperance, his plantation 45 miles north of New Orleans, taking Cooper with him. In 1864, Cooper enlisted in the 7th U.S. Colored Infantry at Vicksburg, Mississippi.

West Ford (c. 1784-1863), son of Venus, an enslaved woman, was born at the Bushrod plantation in Westmoreland County. Under the terms of the will of Hannah Bushrod Washington (widow of Col. John Augustine Washington, brother of George Washington), Ford was to be taught carpentry and freed when he reached 21.

Ford maintained a close working relationship with the Washington family over the years, both at Waveland and Mount Vernon, which John Augustine Washington III inherited in 1850 after running the estate for 10 years. Serving as the caretaker at Mount Vernon, Ford was a valuable source of historic information about the property during the Washington ownership after it was acquired by the Mount Vernon Ladies Association in 1858, and restoration work started.

According to the 1850 Census, Ford was living on property he owned in Fairfax County near Mount Vernon, where he was a successful farmer. In the 1860 Census, he was listed as in the household of John A. Washington III at Waveland. He died in 1863 and was buried in the enslaved cemetery at Mount Vernon.

Fauquier County commerce also used enslaved labor, notably Fauquier White Sulphur Springs resort west of Warrenton. (The property now includes the Fauquier Springs Country Club.) The year-round staff consisted of white and free Black workers, and during the spa’s busy season a large number of enslaved persons were hired from local landowners to provide waiters, cooks, chambermaids and washerwomen. Enslaved stone fencers and farm labor were hired when needed.

At the end of its 1860 season, the company paid nearly $17,000 for “Slave Servant Hire,” which made up 10% of the hotel’s expenses, second only to general hotel supplies.

Gaining the fruits of freedom

When the rare opportunity came along that an enslaved person could buy their freedom, those with marketable skills were able to do so.

Horace Page, born in 1830, was owned by Alexander S. Craig, a Warrenton businessman who built the Belt house on Culpeper Street. Craig hired out Page by the year to Col. William F. Phillips, who served as clerk of the Circuit Court of Fauquier County from 1831 to 1852. But Page was permitted to operate a livery stable in Warrenton on his own time, according to White of the AAHA.

Page bought his freedom from Craig before the Civil War, and provided transportation for visitors, mail and goods between Warrenton and the Fauquier White Sulphur Springs. By 1861, Page owned a four-horse stagecoach, two or three hacks, a spring wagon and more than 20 horses.

He lost most of his property during the Civil War, but through hard work was able to recover during the early years of Reconstruction.

Born free around 1828, Beverley W. Howard had a blacksmith shop at the corner of present-day Second and Lee streets. He initially leased the property, then bought it in 1866, along with an adjacent property where he built his house. A successful businessman, he also owned 4½ acres east of Warrenton at Double Poplars. He died in 1887.

Appreciation of the fruits of their individual efforts has been long in coming, but through the efforts of the AAHA and others, this knowledge will not be lost.

