The memories from that sunny, terrible Tuesday morning are indelible.
At 9:37 a.m. on September 11, 2001, less than an hour after the first hijacked jet struck the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and 34 minutes after a second crashed into the south tower, terrorists who commandeered a third jet slammed it almost at ground level into the west side of the Pentagon.
Chris Granger, then a firefighter-paramedic in Woodbridge, was nearly four hours into his shift when the call came for help from the Arlington County Fire Department. Then-Lt. Cmdr. Jon Krietz was on the bridge of the USS Enterprise in the Arabian Sea. Bill Glenz, a contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration, was listening to the radio while working on a staffer’s computer. Claude Davenport, an investigator for the U.S. Customs Service – now Customs & Border Protection -- was on duty at headquarters a few blocks from the White House.
Glenz, Davenport and others in the panicked Capital that morning feared that the White House or U.S. Capitol would be the next target. Later they made long, sometimes circuitous journeys home to Fauquier County, reuniting with loved ones they had struggled to reach in the first hours when cell phones were useless.
With the U.S. war in Afghanistan now ended and the Taliban back in charge in Kabul after two decades, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is prompting many to relive that day and to honor those who paid a price for defending the country in Operation Enduring Freedom, the second Gulf War and beyond.
This week and next, we share some of their stories.
Chris Granger, 50, of Warrenton
Chris Granger was four years into his career as a Prince William County firefighter and medic on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Arlington County Fire Department urgently called neighbor departments for more ambulances.
The television in Fire Station 12 in Woodbridge still showed the smoking Twin Towers standing when Granger and his partner sped out and up Interstate 95. On the radio, they were told to head to Arlington Fire Station 1 on Glebe Road, a mile from the inferno at the Pentagon.
“It was wall-to-wall ambulances,” said Granger, now a battalion chief and Fauquier’s Center District supervisor. With nearly all Arlington’s trucks and ambulances already at the Pentagon, the Prince William team and the rest were dispatched to answer other, routine emergency medical calls that morning. But in the afternoon, they joined the search and recovery effort inside the still-burning Pentagon.
“They put together groups of 10 of us to systematically search the place and clear the building of people. That’s what the fire department does – clear out buildings,” he said. Each group included someone familiar with the massive structure. Maps showed the corridor they were to search. The air was heavy with the fumes of jet fuel.
Granger’s team went down the corridor between the C and B rings (A is the innermost) to where the shattered cockpit of the Boeing 757 had made its deepest penetration. “Everybody knew what it was,” said Granger. He got home at 1 a.m. on Sept. 12 but was sent back up early the next morning.
On Wednesday afternoon, Granger watched a crew of fire fighters and soldiers unfurl a huge American flag from the roof of the Pentagon near its gaping, smoldering wound. He was still outside when suddenly “there was a lot of commotion and, before you know it, there’s George W. Bush, right in front of me.”
The president shook the hands of rescue workers, including Granger’s, and said, “I am so grateful to the people who are working here” and at Ground Zero in New York City, which he would visit two days later. “Our country,” he said, will “not be cowed by terrorists … willing to destroy people’s lives because we embrace freedom.”
Granger captured photos on a disposable camera, but never saw them. The FBI confiscated it.
Rear Admiral Jon Kreitz (retired), 57, of Broad Run
Jon Kreitz enlisted as a sailor right out of high school in California, received a Naval ROTC scholarship to Georgia Tech and on 9/11 was a lieutenant commander and a senior officer on watch on the deck of the USS Enterprise. It was mid-afternoon in the Middle East.
A sailor came onto the bridge with word that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. The aircraft carrier had just embarked on its way home after a six-month deployment. They turned on a television and watched events unfold.
Kreitz picked up a phone, called Capt. James “Sandy” Winnefeld and said, “Hey, Captain, I don’t think we’re going to Cape Town” – its first stop on the homeward voyage. Winnefeld, later vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stopped the carrier and, without waiting for orders from the Pentagon, turned it back around.
“We went into the North Arabian Sea and ended up launching the first strikes into Afghanistan against al-Qaeda and the Taliban,” said Kreitz. On Oct. 7, 2001, at sea hundreds of miles from landlocked Afghanistan, the Enterprise’s four squadrons of F-14 and F-18 fighter jets lifted off to help lead the attack.
“There wasn’t a sailor aboard that ship worried about going home. They wanted to get whoever did it,” said the now-retired rear admiral. “There was a ton of emotion.”
Before loading the ordinance, sailors wrote messages in colored chalks on the missiles. “A lot were tributes to the first responders lost in New York and those (killed) in the Pentagon,” he recalled. “It was like, ‘OK. You bombed America? Well, you’re not going to do it again.’”
In 2012, Kreitz became commanding officer of the USS New York, an amphibious transport dock ship built with 7.5 tons of steel from the World Trade Center in its bow. The ship, which can carry up to 1,200 sailors and Marines, has been called the Twin Towers ship.
On Sept. 11, 2012, Kreitz presided over a shipboard 9/11 remembrance ceremony in the Gulf of Aden, sailing between Somalia and Yemen – and that night supported a mission that targeted al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
Kreitz later was deputy director of the Pentagon agency that recovers the remains of soldiers missing from past conflicts. He retired in 2019 after serving 38 years. He made the Navy his career “because I wanted to help defend America -- and prevent things like 9/11 from happening.”
Bill Glenz, 62, of Sumerduck
Bill Glenz’s workday began as usual Sept. 11, 2001, with a predawn drive from Sumerduck to catch a 5 a.m. commuter bus in Fredericksburg that stopped at the Pentagon before dropping Glenz and other regulars downtown. He was an IT contractor at the headquarters of the Federal Aviation Administration on Independence Avenue across the street from the Air and Space Museum.
He was helping an FAA staffer who had a radio on at her desk “and we heard a news break that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We first thought that it was a Piper Cub that some new pilot was flying around New York.” But when they heard that a second plane had struck the towers, they knew something terrible was happening.
Glenz’s job included supporting the FAA’s own accident investigators who, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, immediately head out to major aviation accident sites, bringing communications gear with them.
Minutes after the Pentagon was struck – from their 6th floor window they could see the smoke rising across the river -- the FAA grounded all flights across the country. “We started working with air traffic to get a crisis room set up,” he said. “The laptops weren’t that fast and good then, so we set up (computers) in areas where people could work.”
Later Glenz evacuated the building. The scene on Independence Avenue and side streets reminded him of an earthquake movie. “Traffic was all over the place and people are honking. Everybody was trying to get out of town,” he said. Police would stop traffic to let motorcades through. “It was just very chaotic.”
The FAA is a short block from the Mall, midway between the White House and the Capitol. He and two colleagues headed down to the harbor to move farther away from the next possible target.
He tried calling home on his flip phone, but calls were not getting through. “Nobody really knew what was happening,” he said.
Eventually, late in the day, Glenz was able to find a bus back to Fredericksburg. ”I got home way after 9 o’clock. I remember hugging my wife and three kids, thankful we were all safe. Mentally, I was exhausted. But the next day we were back at work.”
Glenz, owner of Liberty Tax Service in Culpeper, has helped organize Sumerduck’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony for 15 years to “show appreciation to the firefighters and everybody that sacrificed that day and everyone who sacrificed since then.”
“I’ve got friends whose sons have come back missing limbs and mentally broken. They volunteered to do that,” he said. “Too many people have forgotten.”
Claude Davenport, 68, of Warrenton
Claude Davenport, the commander of American Legion Post 72 in Warrenton, spent most of his career as a law enforcement investigator, first for the U.S. Army as a military policeman followed by 27 years with the U.S. Customs Service and what became its parent after 9/11, the Department of Homeland Security.
Then as now, Customs was headquartered in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on Pennsylvania Avenue, three blocks from the White House. Davenport specialized in international fraud investigations, not work at the borders or airports.
“We got information that the first plane had hit the World Trade Center. When the second plane hit, we realized it wasn’t a fluke accident. We went into high security alert,” he said. “We sat tight, kept the (Reagan) building secure and started reaching out to other offices. We tried to get in touch with New York to see if they needed any assets. Of course, communications were all shut down and cell phones weren’t working. We were able to contact some of our guys through a radio network.”
The collapse of the North Tower destroyed the adjacent U.S. Customs House at Six World Trade Center, from which all four Customs officers had already escaped.
They also contacted Customs investigators overseas. Most of the rest of the day is a blur. “We had so much going on,” said Davenport, who subsequently took part in Homeland Security searches for weapons of mass destruction and licensing violations in Iraq.
Later in his career – he formally retired in 2007 but spent the next eight years still working for DHS as a federal annuitant and contractor – he investigated computer crimes and child exploitation rings.
Nothing was the same after 9/11, he said. “It changed us from being a safe place to being a place where we have to look over our shoulders all the time. ... It changed the world. It changed everything.”
At the American Legion post, the commander said, “Our primary focus now is reaching out to all of our Afghanistan veterans and letting them know there’s someone they can talk to, someone they can vent to, if they want. We don’t want to leave them out there with no one.”
