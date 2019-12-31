The Rectortown United Methodist Church hosted its third interfaith holiday event on Monday, Dec. 23 -- a combined Christmas tree lighting and menorah lighting. Attendees sang Christmas carols and danced the horah -- enthusiastically.
The church’s pastor, Steve Weedling and Rabbi Rose Lyn Jacob addressed the congregation, celebrating "love, not hate in Rectortown."
Jacob calls herself a “free range rabbi,” who provides rabbinical services in a five-county area. She said, “I live in Madison County but ‘shlep’ (travel and drag prayer books, wedding canopies, skull caps, funeral supplies, holiday paraphernalia and, when necessary, a portable Ark with Torah Scroll) wherever I am needed. I also do public speaking events when asked to represent the Jewish community, as there is no regular rabbi in the area.”
Jacob said about the Dec. 23 event, "When we began this interfaith event, it was a reaction to the leafletting of homes with anti-Semitic flyers from the KKK in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. At that time, each flyer was placed on doorsteps in a Ziploc bag weighted down with birdseed to ensure they wouldn't fly away.
“In response, many people placed ‘Hate Has No Home Here’ lawn signs out.
“Now, three years later, hatred has spread, like a Jinni let out of a bottle. An interfaith event such as this one gives us an opportunity to talk about how emboldened those who perpetrate hate-crimes against all minorities have become. Synagogues and churches, once refuges for those seeking spiritual comfort, must now direct their money and energies toward ‘hardening the target,’ with active-shooter drills, increased outdoor lighting, concrete barriers passing as giant flower pots, video cameras at all entrances, motion detectors, panic buttons on the pulpit, police in the parking lot and in the pews, congregants with permits to carry concealed weapons. There are new locks on outside doors -- and also on the doors to the sanctuary!"
“While there is an increase in anti-Semitic incidences in Europe, they are acts of extremist terrorism. In America, the attacks are perpetrated by white nationalists. The D.C./Maryland/Virginia area has experienced the greatest increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the country in the past two years. It is our hope that these interfaith programs will sensitize our neighbors to the problem, in a day and age that has become numb to hatred in their own backyards."
Hank Lavine of the Friends of Rectortown said, “This is a terrible time to try and get folks together ... everybody is busy, but we have to chip away at these issues as best we can, whenever we can, and we are so grateful to our village church for showing this leadership.”
Brian Krause, president of the Fauquier Jewish Congregation and a contingent of the Friends of Rectortown also attended, as did several members of the Afro-American Historical Association, including President Karen Hughes White and Angela Davidson, community relations coordinator.
Lavine said, “It was a wonderful event. I put on klezmer music and we had gentiles and Jews dancing with the minister and the rabbi.”
He added that the group took the opportunity to bid a fond farewell to Rectortown’s postmistress, Patty Hessenauer, known to those assembled as “20140 Patty.” Now she is postmistress at Upperville.
Lavine said, “It was her daddy's 85th birthday and Patty was kind enough to come with her mom and dad, leaving their family celebration. We sang to him.”
He added, “Patty would volunteer on her lunch break to help my wife, Ronda, pack food for the many Claude Thompson Elementary School kids who need it.
“She was a pillar in the community and but was torn from us by the United States Postal Service. The locals signed a petition [to keep her in Rectortown], almost took to the streets; all failed. We are so sad to see her go,” he said.
