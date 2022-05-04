On a mild morning last month, a half dozen people gathered in a sunlit conference room on the grounds of Verdun Adventure Bound and settled in a circle of foldout chairs. They were a diverse group – some were teenagers, others had young children, one was a veteran. All of them, however, had struggled with substance use and had signed on to an experimental addiction treatment program at the Rixeyville recreation center.
Over the previous five weeks, they had been guided through ropes courses, rock climbing, first aid training, counseling and a variety of self-care exercises – all with the idea that promoting healthy habits can help recovering addicts cope with everyday life while remaining sober.
“I came here to be more active with people and keep my sobriety going … to build myself up and give myself more character,” said Caitlyn, a red-haired 29-year-old from King George. Seated next to her was Mike, a lanky 19-year-old who said he had been looking for a fresh start and hoped the program would give him “more focus.” (Out of privacy concerns, the Fauquier Times is only identifying participants by their first name.)
Known as Project SOAR, the program is designed to help participants stay sober by encouraging physical and mental wellness, mentoring and coping mechanisms. For the newly sober, the first 90 days is a “crisis period,” said Sean McElhinney, Verdun’s executive director and program leader. “You’re navigating relationships, maybe going back to old activities,” and dealing with the stress of everyday life, all of which can drive someone to relapse. But with Project SOAR, McElhinney continued, “we can help them locate [a] hobby, help them create healthy habits and help arm them with the tools to live a healthy, sober life.”
The program is free, but applicants are required to commit to the full eight-week course, during which time they must stay sober. For the first few weeks, participants go through teambuilding exercises on Verdun’s rope courses to “solidify those relationships … and build trust between them so that they can start to really bond and get to know each other,” McElhinney said. Getting the group to bond is crucial, he said, because each individual will have a better chance at sobriety “if they’ve got a support system built around them.”
The latter part of the course involves workshops in mental health, nutrition, art therapy, rock climbing and career development, among others. “We start introducing them to all these hobbies, coping mechanisms and strategies to build resilience that they can use in their personal lives,” McElhinney said.
For this particular session, they would be spending the day exploring yoga and meditation as part of a “mindfulness workshop.”
“Today, we’re just going to chill,” McElhinney announced to the group.
As the Project SOAR participants set up a line of black yoga mats on the floor, Trisha Downing, a Culpeper yoga instructor, sat cross-legged at the front of the room. Downing explained that she would be guiding them through a variety of breathing, stretching and meditation techniques used to reduce anxiety. More than just substance use, she acknowledged, the people gathered in front of her had struggled with depression, trauma and social anxiety. But yoga “can help release some of that.”
Over the next several hours, the participants were told to regulate their breathing and calm their minds with meditation. It was a novel experience for many of them.
“This has probably been the most relaxing day we’ve had here,” said Randilee, who spoke softly through his salt-and-pepper beard. He had struggled with severe anxiety, he told the group, but had never tried yoga before. “I just feel personally not being all tight and tense in your everyday life might help. … I think yoga might help remove some of that stress.”
Glenn Heath, a gray-haired veteran, sat to the side of the room and offered periodic words of encouragement. “It’s a good tool in your toolbox to just slow down and start breathing. … [it] has a way of cleaning the body,” he said. Himself a recovering addict, Heath was attached to Project SOAR as a “peer recovery specialist” through the S.E.E. Recovery Center, a Culpeper-based substance use recovery center that collaborates with Verdun on the program. He described his role within the program as something akin to a mentor, someone who can use their own experience to support another’s recovery from addiction.
“We come here [and do] these exercises, and it’s just incredible … the improvement people show in just eight weeks,” said Heath. The key to the program’s success, he suggested, lies in “building a sense of solidarity” between individuals who may have been isolated by their own struggles. “There’s a stigma that once you’ve fallen into these divots in life, you never think you’re going to get out,” he said. But getting sober is far from impossible, he insisted with an almost ever-present grin, when people get the support they need.
Throughout the day, several Project SOAR participants told the Fauquier Times that the experience had felt transformative.
“At first, there was a lot going through my head. … I didn’t know if it was for me,” said Cierra, who commutes from Gordonsville twice a week for the program. “I was a really bad alcoholic and got into trouble,” she said, and as part of her bail had to see a counselor with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, who recommended Project SOAR.
But much to her surprise, Cierra found herself returning to Verdun week after week. “Every time, it was something different, something interesting,” she said. “I like doing all these challenges” and how they’ve tested her mentally and physically. “It feels good to do it all sober.” Since starting the program, she now meditates and prays to deal with anxiety, she’s done rock climbing for the first time – something she said she’s always wanted to try – and started fishing again, which she hadn’t done regularly since childhood. “I see there’s more to life than drinking, and I can do all these things and not have to drink” to enjoy myself, Cierra said.
“That feeling of accomplishment when they push themselves seems to really stick,” McElhinney said of the program’s methodology. “We know we’re not going to turn everyone [who] comes to SOAR into rock climbers, and that’s not our goal.” Rather, the hope is that they find some form of external fulfillment that doesn’t involve drugs or alcohol.
The current group, McElhinney observed, “all seem enthusiastic and curious and open. They definitely aren’t hesitant at all, whereas in the beginning, I’d say there was definitely hesitation when we brought out something new.”
Verdun has held three Project SOAR “rotations” since 2020, and McElhinney hopes to continue with a fourth this fall. When asked about his inspiration for the program, he recalled attending a conference on the opioid epidemic convened by the Virginia State Police. He was struck by the words of one officer, who admitted, “We can’t arrest our way out of this problem. We’ve tried. It’s not working.” The police “were basically asking: ‘How can the nonprofit world jump in and help fight this problem?’” according to McElhinney, “and that’s where we figured we could fit in.”
For Heath, the peer recovery specialist, Verdun’s program offers a template for other treatment programs. The community, as he liked to put it, was “ripe” for the change. “We’ve got a revolving door of people going into the judicial system” due to mental illness and addiction, he said, and “anytime we can divert someone it saves the community a bundle of resources.” Programs like this “stop that before it starts.”
