When the U.S. Congress returns from its holiday on Jan. 6, it will have to come up with a way to break the impasse surrounding the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump. The 2019 impeachment by the House of Representatives and the trial that will follow in the Senate won’t be a simple constitutional exercise, as was shown in the first impeachment more than 150 years ago.
In an article published in the March 22, 1956, edition of The Fauquier Democrat, staff writer M. Louise Evans recalls being given two tickets to the 1868 impeachment of President Andrew Johnson from her cousin, Miss Cora Franklin.
Evans understood that the tickets to the Senate impeachment vote were once the property of Mrs. Carrie Fahnstock, whose husband, an Army officer serving in Washington, D.C., had been given the tickets. Miss Franklin was also a cousin of Mrs. Fahnstock.
“No doubt, in their day, the tickets might have commanded any amount of money,” noted Evans.
Johnson was the first U.S. president to face impeachment, and Evans recalled the dramatic events leading to it more than 150 year ago.
“Shortly after the Civil War, when Johnson was made president following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, he and congress did not see eye-to-eye,” wrote Evans. “When his Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton refused to resign and was suspended by the President, public opinion ran so heavily against Johnson that the House of Delegates adopted a resolution of impeachment by a tremendous vote.”
The process began in the House on Feb. 24, 1868, with the charge that Johnson had committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as described in the U.S. Constitution. There were 11 individual charges, the primary offense being Johnson’s violation of the Tenure of Office Act, passed by Congress in March 1867 over Johnson’s veto.
The Act had been specifically passed to protect Secretary Stanton, but Johnson removed him from office while Congress was out of session and appointed Gen. U.S. Grant to serve briefly as interim Secretary of War.
When Congress was back in session, Johnson then attempted to put in Brevet Maj. Gen. Lorenzo Thomas, Adjutant General of the Army as Secretary of War. Thomas, a Johnson loyalist, had a bitter history with Stanton, who forced him to take an assignment far from Washington during the Civil War, after Thomas was involved in a conspiracy that questioned Gen. William Sherman’s sanity and fitness to serve.
The Senate votes
The House formally adopted the articles of impeachment on March 2 to 3, 1868, and forwarded them to the U.S. Senate for adjudication.
The trial in the Senate began on March 6, 1868, presided by Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase. Two months later, the Senate failed to convict Johnson on any of the articles. The vote was 35 to 19 in favor of conviction, falling one vote short of the required 2/3 majority necessary.
A 10-day recess was called, and on May 26, 1868, the Senate voted to convict Johnson on additional articles, but this vote also fell short, 35-19. The trial was then adjourned.
According to Evans, an article written by John F. Kennedy in the March 1956 edition of Reader’s Digest noted that it was Sen. Edmund G. Ross of Kansas who held out the one vote that would have changed the outcome.
“This was in spite of all kinds of pressure and facing the worst that might befall any politician,” wrote Evans.
Although Johnson was not convicted by the Senate and removed from office, the process had important implications relative to the balance of federal legislative and executive powers.
It continued the principle that Congress could not remove a president simply because it disagreed over issues of policy or administration of the office but demonstrated the limits of presidential influence and the importance of congressional oversight.
President Trump's impeachment is a sham and nothing more than a publicity stunt by the democrats. It will go nowhere in the Senate and will pave the way for Trump's landslide reelection.
