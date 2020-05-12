The Rappahannock Virtual House Concert Tour continues this Sunday, May 17, at 7 p.m., featuring Joe Pipik and Jeannie Wall and Vincent Day along with hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. Register to be part of the living room and interact with the performers at www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert or RSVP to watch live on Facebook at www.bit.ly/HC-may17.
“With everyone spread far apart, music can help bring us together,” says Kid Pan Alley’s founder Paul Reisler. “So we started this free live stream concert series to highlight the talented musicians of the region as well as some national acts we’ve worked with over the years including Tom Paxton, Kathy Mattea, John McCutcheon and others.”
Kid Pan Alley is also offering free songwriting workshops and concerts to kids to give them a creative outlet during these challenging times. For info: www.KidPanAlley.org/online.
