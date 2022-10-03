Dark-Skies-1.jpg

Dark skies advocates Kaye and Rick Kohler, Claire Cassel and Torney Van Acker at the Rappahannock County Park, for which Van Acker led the effort to secure an International Dark Sky Park designation in 2019.

 Photo by Luke Christopher/Foothills Forum
Dark-Skies-2.jpg

The Milky Way, as seen from the Rappahannock County Park.
clevenger's corner construction

Construction at Clevenger’s Corner
Dark-Skies-Shaws_before.jpg

Replacing outward facing lights has made a difference at many Rappahannock homes and businesses, including Shaw’s Services in Sperryville. This is the "before" picture.
Dark-Skies-Shaws_after.jpg

Replacing outward facing lights has made a difference at many Rappahannock homes and businesses, including Shaw’s Services in Sperryville. This is the "after" picture.
Joyce_Harman.jpg

Rappahannock night sky photographer Joyce Harman
Dark-Skies-Paz-Soldan.jpg

The Milky Way as viewed through Daniel Paz-Soldano’s telescope camera at an August dark sky event at the Rappahannock County Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.