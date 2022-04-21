rector tract-5.jpg

With a little help from Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, Remington residents Mary and Ray Root guide a canoe down the new boat launch at the Rector Tract Park along the Rappahannock River in August 2021.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

Earth Day

Earth Day is Friday, April 22, 2022. The idea for an annual day of conservation action was first announced at Airlie in 1969.

Fauquier County’s Upper Rappahannock River Water Trail recently received the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Gold Medal Award for its contribution toward implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan. “The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards recognize those that are leading by example in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a press release issued by the office of the governor on April 8.

This multi-partner project resulted in the opening of two new public access points and three new non-motorized boat launches along the Rappahannock at Riverside Preserve near Waterloo, the Rector Tract in Remington, and Rogers Ford at the C.F. Phelps Wildlife Management area.

“The Rappahannock River is a state scenic river offering world class outdoor recreational opportunities like swimming, paddling, fishing and more. And yet, until now, the only river access point for its entire 55 miles along Fauquier County’s southern border was at Riverside Preserve, which did not have a boat ramp of any kind,” said Piedmont Environmental Council Rappahannock-Rapidan Conservation Coordinator Maggi Blomstrom.

Maggi Blomstrom

Maggi Blomstrom, who oversees the Piedmont Environmental Council’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Conservation Initiative, at the future Rappahannock Station Park in Remington. The future park is just upstream from the Rector Tract.

The Piedmont Environmental Council, Friends of the Rappahannock, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, and Fauquier County led the planning and fundraising that made the work possible. In 2019, Charles McDonald donated 196 acres to Fauquier County, creating Riverside Preserve. The American Battlefield Trust purchased and donated Rector Tract to the County for public use. Both are held in permanent conservation easements with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The Rogers Ford access point is located on the public land of C.F. Phelps Wildlife Management Area, owned and managed by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“Being part of this project is tremendously exciting and gratifying. A truly collaborative effort involving both nonprofits, government, and the local community, the Upper Rappahannock River Water Trail speaks to the power of partnerships and conservation in increasing public access to nature,” said Blomstrom.

