Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will provide the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Workshop online at no charge through Zoom conferencing beginning June 17. This workshop is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon for six Wednesdays, ending July 22. CDSMP is a very interactive workshop that includes discussions on managing symptoms, working with your health care team, setting weekly goals, effective problem-solving, nutrition and exercise. Internet access is required to participate in this free workshop. Pre-registration is required.
RRCS is also providing a free Chronic Pain Self-Management program via Zoom conferencing beginning July 28 at 5:30 p.m. for six Tuesday evenings ending Sept. 1. CPSMP is similar to the generic chronic disease program, but concentrates on self-management of pain. The very interactive sessions are also approximately two and a half hours and require a free Zoom connection where we all can see and hear each other. Pre-registration is required.
RRCS is continuing to provide at no charge the self-directed Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease Program. This is a six-week program with a weekly email contact from the leader. Walk with Ease is an exercise program that can reduce pain and improve overall health. If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you can have success with Walk with Ease. Registration is continuous. Upon registration, the material will be sent to you and communication from the leader will begin.
Practice sessions can be arranged if someone wants to practice getting on Zoom. Email bonnired@comcast.net or call 540-547-4824 for more information or to register for any of these programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.