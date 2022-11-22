Santa is visiting Virginia hunt country early this year, with a special open house and holiday kick-off party planned at the Old Dominion Hounds kennels in Orlean on Sunday, Nov. 27. The second annual photos with Santa session is the main attraction of the afternoon. Families are invited to plan for a one-of-a-kind holiday card with professional portraits shot against unique country-chic and curated Christmas decorations. Each family will be sent several edited, high-res image selections from the photo shoot as part of their admission for the day.
Other activities include Christmas cookie and ornament-decorating tables, free pony rides, holiday snacks and cheer and a Sponsor an ODH Hound gifting opportunity.
The party is planned in the historic kennel stableyard, but an indoor venue will be available if the weather is inclement.
More information will be posted on the ODH Facebook page, and last-minute changes can also be found by calling the hunt monitor: (540) 364-7457.
