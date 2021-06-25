At a joyful celebration Thursday evening, Piedmont Media publisher Catherine Nelson formally took over the presidency of the Rotary Club of Warrenton amid a wave of optimism in the wake of the pandemic. “Next year we will sit in this place and say: ‘That was a good ride,’” said outgoing president Wesley Shortridge before handing over the gavel. “We’ve finally hit our good point.”

Nelson, who served a decade ago as the president of the Rutland, Vermont Rotary Club, focused on the organization’s community service efforts. “I have two passions: community journalism and Rotary,” Nelson smiled. “I’m definitely service-above-self. We’re going to do a lot of projects. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Shortridge also emphasized the group’s service projects, highlighting its work supporting local food banks, Fauquier FISH, the Fauquier Free Clinic and Community Touch during the pandemic. Members also wrote thank-you cards to staff members at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center, which suffered a deadly COVID-19 outbreak last fall.

“When the Rotary Club shines, it shines with service,” said Shortridge. Even relatively small things like decorating the Christmas tree at the Warrenton courthouse helped spread joy amid a difficult year, he said. “In this strange year of COVID, it was nice the Christmas tree was still there.”

The Warrenton chapter, founded in 1926, is now comprised of 70 members, including 11 who joined over the past year. Shortridge and Nelson honored two of those members Thursday: Citizen of the Year April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, and Rotarian of the Year Tonia Cubitt.