Encouraged by his Unified Sports teammates and friends, Kettle Run High School student Bryan Drotos crossed the gym floor with a bouquet of flowers to where his friend, Madison Canterbury, sat on the bleachers. He asked her to go to prom with him on April 30; he was rewarded with an enthusiastic “yes” while a phone recorded the moment.
After a two-year break due to COVID, prom is back.
Drotos is leaning toward a purple and blue tux that would match his date’s light purple dress. The pair and their friends are planning on the traditional pre-prom dinner and after prom party.
Drotos shares his excitement for prom with his fellow students and 19-year-old brother, Scott, who’s own KRHS prom was cancelled last year. Scott will be attending with his girlfriend, a Kettle Run junior.
Drotos, diagnosed with autism at age 2, is now a 22-year-old Kettle Run student in the STAND program, an acronym for See Talents & Abilities Not Disabilities. For Drotos, attending prom is a significant milestone, one he reached with the support of his family and teachers, and with help from integrative programs like STAND.
He also participates in Unified Sports, one component of the Unified Program which is a national effort that includes sports, clubs and youth leadership. The sports component was implemented at Kettle Run High School this year by special education teacher Kasey Willoughby, who was awarded Fauquier County’s Teacher of the Year on April 8.
When he entered Kettle Run as a freshman, Drotos had an Individualized Education Program or IEP. “It was mostly based on behavioral issues,” said Willoughby, Drotos’ special education teacher who has taught him for six years. “Bryan had a really hard time focusing on tasks at hand when students were doing other things in the classroom. He was easily distracted. Since moving to virtual, he has been able to solely focus on academic goals,” she said.
Although Drotos’ routine was disrupted when the lock-down began on March 13, 2020, there was an unexpected silver lining for the Drotos family. “Bryan thrived in the virtual environment,” said his mother, Mary Drotos.
Drotos uses an iPad and a language app called ProLoQuo 2 Go to help him communicate. Being able to “chat” during virtual learning helped level the playing field for him. “We hadn’t considered virtual learning for Bryan earlier because he enjoyed the social aspects of school. When it was forced upon us from COVID, we were surprised to see the shift in his academic performance,” said his mother.
Mary Kay Yates, Bryan’s speech therapist who has worked with him since he was diagnosed had her reservations. “I must confess that I thought it would be a disaster having Bryan transition to virtual learning, and the first two sessions needed to be cut short. But it didn’t take long for him to become so engaged in the activities that I needed to stop screen-sharing to have him focus on me again for instruction,” she said.
His mother added, “Due to this change, his IEP shifted from behavioral based to academic based. Bryan attends KRHS part-time virtually and has remained virtual since March 2020 except for physical education, which he attends in person. This will be his last year in high school due to him aging out of the special education program.”
An ‘all in’ personality
“Bryan is not like your typical autistic child who doesn’t like to touch or be touched. He will go right in for a hug,” said his mother. Drotos is also very social. “He enjoys being social with his peers and doesn’t mind being a part of their team. If there is something fun to do, he is going to want to be a part of it,” she added.
Drotos’ mother used stories to help him understand what prom was. “Once he understood it, he had no intention of missing it.”
His mother casually mentioned bringing a date and asked if he wanted to bring someone. “He liked the idea. It was nice to see him engage in the activity,” she said.
Yates was also involved in helping Drotos understand prom. “I have been working with Bryan since he was 2 years old. Early on, I recognized that he was a visual learner. We spent some time looking up photos of prom and discussing the event.”
Asking Madison, one of his classmates in Unified Sports, to be his date was an easy decision as the two developed a close friendship this past year during Unified Sports.
Unified Program
Unified Sports, the class that both students are enrolled in, encourages general education students to enroll in the special PE class through an application process.
“Once they submit the application, it is considered by a panel of Kettle Run teachers. As part of the class, we expect our general education students to be leaders in the school, acknowledge the kids in the class when they see them outside of class and generally be good role models. In class, we look to them to lead the warm-ups and be active participants,” said Willoughby. Willoughby is Unified Sports coordinator and coaches the basketball team that both Drotos and Canterbury are on.
There was more interest in the program than anticipated. “We hoped to get enough general education students to have a one-to-one ratio, but we had so many it is nearly two-to-one,” said Willoughby.
Willoughby hopes to expand the program to include it in each elective. “I would like to schedule time to meet with each department head and ask them how they can incorporate us into their classrooms,” she said. “This program has a lot of potential to better integrate students like Bryan into the general student population,” she added. The Unified program can be implemented in elementary, middle or high school.
The Unified Sports program exceeded all expectations. “Managing this program has reignited my passion for my job and given me hope for the future. It’s been wonderful to see how responsive both teachers and students have been,” she said. Willoughby has seen an increased interest in students wanting to pursue special education because of Unified Sports.
For the Drotos family, the program has meant much more. “Thanks to Kasey Willoughby and her willingness to implement the Unified Sports program, Bryan has had a very fulfilling experience during his last year at Kettle Run. She has helped him to be seen and accepted by his peers. As a mother with a child who has a disability, all I can hope is that Bryan is accepted by those around him. His Unified Sports classmates, like Madison, are wonderful students who have brought Bryan into their circle and have given him friendships. Being part of Unified Sports has done so much for making him feel included,” said Mary Drotos.
Autism Acceptance Month, previously Autism Awareness Month, is celebrated during the month of April. It celebrates and promotes acceptance for the condition that occurs in one of every 54 children in the United States. Autism is a complex developmental condition that affects a patient’s ability to interact, communicate and progress and has many subtypes.
