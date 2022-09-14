The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is planning a program and pasture walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Glenmore Farm, 8254 Glenmore Farm, Marshall, to show landowners how to slow the decline of grassland birds.
The VGBI works with residents to “stem the tide of grassland bird decline, improve the resiliency of working landscapes and positively impact the livelihoods that depend on those landscapes,” a news release said.
The program will include a discussion of the ways summer stockpiling – excluding grazing from pasture acres during spring and summer – increases “stored” forage for late summer and early fall.
Speakers include:
October Greenfield, wildlife habitat restoration coordinator for the Piedmont Environmental Council.
John Fike, state forage specialist for the Virginia Cooperative Extension at Virginia Tech University.
Michael Carter Sr., Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach program.
Melissa Allen, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District.
Dinner will be served. RSVP by calling the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District at 540-422-8490 or by emailing johnmarshall.swcd@vaswcd.org.
The program is sponsored by Virginia Working Landscapes, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, the Piedmont Environmental Council, the American Farmland Trust and Quail Forever, the JMWSCD, Virginia Cooperative Extension at Virginia Tech University and Virginia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.