Patricia McMahon Rice began her art career in 1994 in the basement of her home in New Baltimore. A neighbor asked Rice to teach her homeschooled 8-year-old daughter to draw.
“That was the beginning of art for me,” Rice said.
Her art career has taken her from that basement - where a class with one child grew to more than a half dozen students and continued for years – to the Stuart Street Atelier, a fine artist collective and teaching facility in The Plains.
A workshop she taught there Oct. 29 drew a dozen adults – first timers and repeat students – who met to learn the art of painting with oil on copper. It’s a difficult technique, but it’s a style Rice is passionate about.
“The paint slides around,” she said. “You lose your drawing, and then you find it again. When I began to paint with oil on copper, it made me open to change.”
“If you’re not open to change, you’re in trouble,” she laughed.
One of her most challenging times – and what she calls the “turning point” in her life – hit in 1990 when her 2-year-old son was diagnosed with an inoperable brain stem tumor and given six months to live.
“Earthshattering” is the word she used to describe the news she received at a time when she also had a newborn and four older children at home.
“It was the undoing of me thinking I had life under control,” she said. She compares that lack of control to the oil on copper process that is more fluid than her other paintings on linen or cotton. Just as her style of painting evolved, her son responded to radiation. The tumor shrank, and today, he is 32 years old, married and the father of five sons.
“It has been a wonderful unfolding,” Rice said of her life and a love for art that began as a child. She credits a high school art teacher and a neighborhood artist as inspirations.
“They modeled seeing beauty and being moved by color, design and shape,” Rice said. “That’s something you, as an artist, have as a mother tongue. It is a reaction to beauty, and wanting to create is a universal language artists share.”
As a 19-year-old growing up in the 1970s, Rice wanted to create, but she wanted to create using a classical and representational form. Modern art was in its heyday. Her high school teacher told her if she went to art school to be prepared to face a fight. She might not even be permitted to work representationally.
“That was all the discouragement I needed,” she said.
Rice did not attend art school and holds no art degree. What she does have is a multi-award-winning career as a painter in the classical realism style she learned through years of study with acclaimed artists Daniel Green and Robert Liberace.
Her husband, Scott, read about Green while browsing through an art magazine and encouraged her to make a trip to New York. There, she spent a week in a New England barn learning to paint from life.
“I ate it up,” she said. “It was absolutely transformative because he introduced me to color.” Sculpting, printmaking and drawing had been intuitive for her, but color launched her into a “fourth dimension that is vital.”
After Rice spent three summers with Green, her husband discovered Liberace and encouraged her to work with the living master who taught the art of painting oil on copper.
“I found my perfect fit,” Rice said.
But the “perfect fit” didn’t end there. It was Liberace, a frequent visitor to The Plains, who introduced her to the Stuart Street Atelier, where one of the studios was vacant.
This year, Rice was asked for the first time to serve as one of the judges for the 74th annual Piedmont Regional Art Show & Sale at Grace Episcopal Church. While she judged that show, she also worked on a portrait of one of her 22 grandchildren (another is on the way) and prepared for a workshop. When the workshop ended in the late afternoon, she drove to Weaverville, North Carolina, to paint and visit family.
One of her next trips may be to Barcelona, Spain, to attend the 16th International Art Renewal Center Salon Competition awards ceremony. For the third year, she was chosen as a semifinalist; she heard in the past week that she is a finalist, chosen from among more than 5,400 entries from 75 countries.
At 65, Rice lives like she paints.
“It takes six hours of painting (to get started) and then all cylinders are fired,” she said.
