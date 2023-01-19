Actor and retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Harry Kantrovich has transformed “The Greatest Generation Speaks,” a collection of World War II memoirs written by journalist Tom Brokaw, into a play. It will be performed Feb. 3 to 19 at Fauquier Community Theatre.
The Greatest Generation was born between 1901 and 1927 and came of age during the Great Depression and the Second World War. On a visit to France, Brokaw explored the Normandy beaches where D-Day raged in 1944. He wrote, “As I walked the beaches with the American veterans who had returned for this anniversary, men in their 60s and 70s, and listened to their stories, I was deeply moved and profoundly grateful for all they had done.
“Ten years later, I returned to Normandy for the 50th anniversary of the invasion, and by then, I had come to understand what this generation of Americans meant to history. It is, I believe, the greatest generation any society has ever produced.”
This generation, he thought, was united not only by a common purpose, but also by common values — duty, honor, economy, courage. He began collecting stories from veterans and wrote “The Greatest Generation,” followed by “The Greatest Generation Speaks.”
One soldier captured by the Germans told Brokaw, “The Germans gave us a little food and water, and then, we were piled into the old 40 and 8 boxcars of World War 1 vintage. The cars were supposed to carry 40 men and eight horses. Evidently, they had the horses on before us, because we were crowded in on 6 inches of horse manure. There were so many of us that no one could lie down. We all had to sit up.
“They kept us in the cars like animals for three and a half days. We weren’t permitted to get out, and there was no food or water. Began to wonder if the Germans were systematically torturing us.
“The next morning, when we looked out, there was one crater within 30 yards of our car. When that one hit, we must have had the feeling you have just before you go off into eternity. We also saw dead Americans lying all over the railroad yard. These were the men who had broken out of their cars trying to run away from the bombs.”
Kantrovich directs “The Greatest Generation Speaks” at FCT. The show is structured as a series of vignettes in two acts, written using the words of veterans, family members and friends. The scenes have been created from the book's chapters: War Stories, Bonds, Loss, Faith, Reunions, Love Stories, Appreciation, Lessons and Children.
Twenty-eight actors from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia make up the cast. They are dressed in the style of the 1990s, when Brokaw received the letters, tapes and communications related to the war and when the book was published. Jim Constable of Midland plays Tom Brokaw in FCT’s production.
Kantrovich is originally from Sioux City, Iowa, where he got his start with Sioux City Community Theatre. While attending the University of London, he acted at The Shaw Theatre and the Globe Theatre at Stratford-on-Avon. After graduating college, he worked as a professional actor stateside.
“I joined the [U.S.] Navy in 1980 at the age of 28,” Kantrovich said. “The Navy and the military were always a passion, but college and opportunities kept getting in the way of me joining earlier,” he said.
“I retired in 2003 as a master chief petty officer after 23 years of service. I was able to keep up with theatre by performing one-man shows shipboard for the crews and directing them in one-act plays.
“During COVID, my daughter urged me to write. I had been researching “Shoah” [an award-winning documentary film about the Holocaust]. I finally put it on paper, as a stage version. … It had its world premiere at Fauquier Community Theatre last January. It has since gone international. It will be restaged for Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia audiences in 2024 at Castaways Repertory Theatre.
“The Greatest Generation Speaks” was another play I felt I had to write. Sixteen million fought in WWII; there are only 170,000 left today, and we are losing 245 per day. Their history needs to be told. I went to Mr. Tom Brokaw for his permission, and through contact with him and his executive administrator and assistant, Ms. Geri Jansen, we were able to get this done. ... I have since written another Holocaust play that will open in Minneapolis Jan. 26.
Kantrovich currently lives in Fredericksburg. He said he offered up his plays to various community theaters, and FCT stepped up to premiere them.
“My father and all of my uncles fought in World War II. One of my uncles was Navy, and he was my inspiration for the Navy. He was involved in the Battle of Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway as well as driving landing craft for Okinawa, Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal.
“Another uncle helped to liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau. Being Jewish, this was personal. We lost family in the Holocaust. My other uncles were stationed across the Atlantic and Pacific. My father was critically injured during maneuvers prior to deploying. He and two others were run over by a tank while in a foxhole. My father was the only one to come out alive.”
