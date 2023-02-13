The Piedmont Symphony Orchestra has a unique commitment to fostering the talent of young musicians. Since its inception in 1996 it has presented an annual competition for students under the age of 19. The event will be held this year at Highland School in Warrenton at 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
Three musically gifted teenagers will compete for scholarship prizes. The first-place winner will receive $3,000; second place $1,500 and third place $1,000.
Founded in 1996 as the Piedmont Regional Orchestra by conductor emeritus Michael A. Hughes, the PSO performs five regular season concerts of varied programming with the aim of appealing to a wide audience. Thomas Tucker, past chairman of the PSO's board of directors, said Glenn Quader was appointed music director and conductor in 2005; since his arrival the PSO has increased its paid core membership, strengthened its volunteer base and engaged in numerous collaborations with other local arts organizations.
The members of the orchestra include musicians from Fauquier County and neighboring communities as well as many local teachers.
Educational outreach is a key component of the mission of PSO. Under the leadership of Quader, the PSO pioneered the Music Mentors Program, placing PSO principals in band and orchestra classes for sessions with students and teachers, all at no cost to schools.
The Feb. 19 competition is open to student instrumentalists (piano, strings, winds, or percussion) who live in Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, or Warren counties (or independent cities within those counties).
Also on the program for the full orchestra is Respighi's sweeping epic "The Pines of Rome.” The three young competitors will perform the famous tone poem with the orchestra. The concert is a multi-media experience; artwork by area students will be projected as a backdrop for the performance of "Pines."
This competition is co-sponsored by The Phillip A. Hughes Foundation, which provides matching grants of scholarship funds. The PSO is partially funded by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The concert will be held at the Michael A. Hughes Highland Center for the Arts, located in Warrenton, at 597 Broadview Ave. Tickets are $30 to 35; tickets for those 18 and younger are free.
Youth competitors
From early childhood, shortly after returning to the United States from Mexico, Diego Quintanar-Pena knew he wanted to play an instrument. By first grade he had settled on the violin; he began lessons in the fourth grade. The violin quickly became a favorite hobby.
In playing with friends, in recitals and for family, he learned more about music, as well about himself. For the last three years Quintanar-Pena, 15, has been studying with Mathew Gattuso, principal second violinist in the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra. He attends Highland School in Warrenton.
Quintanar-Pena will play Johan Svendsen’s Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 6 – 1st movement.
Hannah Choi is a sophomore at Gainesville High School. She has studied piano with Mihyang Joo since 2018 and has won a number of competitions. Choi was the Gold Star winner of the elite International Music Competition and was awarded a Superior level in theGolden Key Music Festival. She also achieved second place in the Charleston International MusicCompetition and the Rotary Club music contest in her school district division.
Choi has performed at the Harris Theatre at George Mason University and at the Kaufmann Concert Hall and was invited to play at Carnegie Hall. She enjoys listening to music, swimming and studying biology.
She will be playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in e minor, Op. 37 – 1st movement.
Ninghao Zhan, a 13-year-old Chinese native, started playing violin when he was 5 years old. He attends A. G.Wright Middle School in Stafford County and serves as concert master in the school’s advanced orchestra. In November he was placed third chair, second violin section in the Junior Regional Orchestra. Highlights from Ninghao’s violin career include honorable mention in the Golden Classical competition and second place in the Elite Music competition, resulting in an opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall. A dedicated violinist, Ninghao usually practices one to two hours a day. He said he enjoys music very much, and hopes to share his happiness with audiences.
Ninghao will play Concertino in Hungarian Style, Op. 21 – 1st movement.
