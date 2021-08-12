You have permission to edit this article.
Piedmont Smiles will provide free dentistry to area residents

A free one-day dental clinic will offer dental care for eligible participants on Oct. 2 at Fauquier High School. 

The Fauquier Free Clinic will hold Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day event on Oct. 2 at Fauquier High School in Warrenton. Dental professionals will be volunteering to provide cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery and endodontic services at the event. (The start time for the event has not been determined yet.)

As the first free dental day event in the area, Piedmont Smiles will offer free dental care to uninsured, eligible adult residents of the region, including Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. (Additional information about eligibility will be forthcoming and will be found at Piedmontsmiles.org.)

“In our region, there’s a tremendous need for accessible dental care,” said Rob Marino, director of the Fauquier Free Clinic. “Oral health is an essential component of overall health; it impacts your physical health, mental health and can even have an effect on social or economic prospects.”

Dr. Tontra Lowe, dental director for Piedmont Smiles, said, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, dental health has been put on the back burner for many. We hope to bring it back to the foreground,” she said. “While Piedmont Smiles isn’t a permanent solution to the issue of accessible dental care, we hope that the event will address any urgent issues for our community members while bringing awareness to the reality that uninsured people in Virginia face.”

Additional support for the event will be from the Virginia Dental Association Foundation and community stakeholders, including the PATH Foundation, the Hillsdale Fund, the Virginia Health Care Foundation and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. Drs. Woodside and Sentz, Griffin and Errera Orthodontics, Digital Mobilizations, Dr. Lowe of Awesome Smiles and Fauquier Health are funding partners.

Patient registration will take place in-person beginning at 7 a.m. on the day of the event. Patients are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications. This will help the registration process go smoothly.

Interested patients can visit www.piedmontsmiles.org to sign up to receive email or text message alerts with reminders and additional event information ahead of time.

Those interested in volunteering for the event, including dentists, hygienists, endodontists and non-dental volunteers, should visit the PATH Foundation’s Volunteer Hub to view available volunteer positions and sign up.

