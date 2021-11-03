Pianist wants to change attitudes about jazz

Joshua Espinoza, a Baltimore-based jazz pianist, will be performing with his trio on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Warrenton’s Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance. In addition to his original material, Espinoza’s live sets include jazz interpretations of songs by the Beatles, the Eagles and other popular artists; it’s a style, he said, that’s intended to “turn jazz haters into jazz lovers.”
“I think we as jazz musicians have done a poor job of making our music accessible,” said Espinoza. “My main goal as a musician is to expand the jazz audience and reach people who’ve never liked jazz.”
By covering songs that people already know and love, Espinoza said, he can show audiences how jazz can take familiar melodies in new directions.
Growing up in Martinsville, Virginia, and Greensboro, North Carolina, Espinoza began taking lessons in classical piano. But when his high school music teacher introduced him to jazz, he was immediately hooked.
There was “something infectious about jazz,” said Espinoza. “I loved the improvisational aspect of it; the conversations that can happen between musicians. There’s a lot more leeway for creativity.”
After studying music in college, Espinoza started out by playing backup to more established jazz musicians. But the more he performed, the more Espinoza felt like the music wasn’t connecting with audiences.
“I realized that no one knew these songs anymore,” he said, adding that the hits from the Jazz Age have faded from the popular culture.
For Espinoza, blending jazz with popular songs became a way to “make jazz relevant to people.” In June 2019, the Joshua Espinoza Trio released “Journey into Night,” a debut album made up mostly of covers.
The trio includes Kris Monson on bass and Jaron Lamar Davis on drums.
Espinoza’s upcoming Warrenton show is the first leg of his 2021 Fall Tour, which is funded in part by a Jazz Road grant from South Arts, a nonprofit that promotes the arts across the southern United States.
The touring grant “allows jazz artists to create tours off the beaten path and allows venues to take the risk in booking a jazz artist,” said Espinoza. “In terms of touring, we’re still early in our career, so we’re excited about meeting a new audience in Warrenton.”
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
