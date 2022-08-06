PHOTO_FT_news waldo 3_081022.jpg

Julien Szymkowicz, 5, pictured here, and his 7-year-old brother Luke played pin the pom pom on Waldo at Saturday’s celebration.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
waldo 7

Brothers Wyatt, 5, and Will Zenoniani, 8, were among the Waldo fans who visited The Open Book Saturday.
PHOTO_FT_news waldo 1_081022.jpg

Mustafa, 10, Jamal, 8 and Zaina, 13, found Waldo at The Open Book Saturday and wanted a photo.
PHOTO_FT_news waldo 2_081022.jpg

Alex, 5, and Daniela, 6, stopped by to see Waldo.

