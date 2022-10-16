PHOTOS: Warrenton Wizard Walk

Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The second annual Warrenton Wizard Walk drew about 2,500 visitors to Main Street Warrenton on Saturday, Oct. 15. Most businesses up and down Main Street offered games or activities, restaurants offered kid-friendly butterbeer and other magical-themed treats.
The cool and breezy October weather was welcomed by the adults and children who chose to don wizards robes and other costumes. House ties and wands were on display as the children lined up to have pictures taken in front of the fire-red inflatable dragon that reached most of the way to the ceiling at town hall.
Those who completed 16 "quests" in Old Town received a magic coin, delivered by the goblins of Gringotts (the old vault in the main meeting room of town hall).
Organizers were pleased with the turnout and the upbeat tone of the event. Cammie Fuller of The Open Book said her shop was busy all day, but when she had a chance to step outside, saw that everyone seemed to be in a wonderful mood. "Lots of smiles and happy energy."
Lee Owsley of Latitudes Fair Trade said she appreciated how all of the Old Town merchants came together to put on this free event for the community.
Brandi Norell, owner of Studio Luxe and Little Luxe arranged for the house-themed balloons and essential inflatable dragons. She also put her legendary social media expertise to work to publicize the Wizard Walk.
Lori Gibson of the Warrenton Hobby Shoppe provided remote control car Quidditch games, one of several entertainment offerings. A magic show, yo yo expert, and stilt walker added to the spectacle and the Warrenton Police Department gave children rides in their barrel train.
The Fauquier Times produced The Warrenton Warbler — a wizarding newspaper with Fauquier-centric stories — in print and online versions. (The web version — with pictures that move! — can be found here.)
Hundreds of witches and wizards left town hall with a copy of the paper under one arm and a specially made magic coin in a pocket — the prize for visiting 16 different businesses for the day.
