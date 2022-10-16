 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Warrenton Wizard Walk

photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-12_20221015.jpg

Crimora, 8, of Fredericksburg came prepared for magic.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-18_20221015.jpg

Evie, 7, of Boyce, is delighted with Vick Gisin's magic tricks.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-22_20221015.jpg

Lily, 12, of Marshall, glides by in style.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-5_20221015.jpg

A young witch and wizard chase down the barrel train, where Warrenton police officer Lt. Alvaro Moran rides in the caboose.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-2_20221015.jpg

More than 7-feet-tall (with the help of some high-tech stilts), Rubeus Hagrid was played by Justin Grant.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-3_20221015.jpg

Justin Grant, as Rubeus Hagrid, remembers Robbie Coltrane. The actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies passed away Oct. 14.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-10_20221015.jpg

Warrenton police officer Rachel Shockey with Ellie, 5, of Warrenton
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-13_20221015.jpg

Which is witch? Ivy, 2, and Genevieve, 3, of Warrenton. 
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-14_20221015.jpg

Vick Gisin performed a magic show on the steps of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-15_20221015.jpg

Kids sat on the steps of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church watching a magic show.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-20_20221015.jpg

John Higby, known as The YoYo Guy, entertained crowds during the Warrenton Wizard Walk.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-19_20221015.jpg

Stilt walker Dan Nellis helps Sophia, 8, of Warrenton.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-1_20221015.jpg

Lola the therapy horse with owner Valerie Amster (in the black horse hat).
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-4_20221015.jpg

There was a line for the barrel train all day.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-6_20221015.jpg

"Diagon Alley" off Culpeper Street leads to E.B.'s BBQ
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-7_20221015.jpg

Old Town Open Book owner Cammie Fuller was one of the organizers of the Warrenton Wizard Walk.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-11_20221015.jpg

Latitudes Fair Trade owner and Warrenton Wizard Walk organizer Lee Owsley helps a young customer. 
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-21_20221015.jpg

Never a dull moment at the Warrenton Wizard Walk. John Higby, The YoYo Guy, performs.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-16_20221015.jpg

Vick Gisin -- who looks a lot like Professor Severus Snape -- performed a magic show Saturday.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-9_20221015.jpg

Nothing to see here,  just three dinosaurs chatting on Main Street.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Wizard Walk-8_20221015.jpg

Dr. Lawrence Finkel sorts EJ, 11, of Culpeper, into her proper house.

