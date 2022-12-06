 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Warrenton, Marshall and Remington kick off the Christmas season

  • Updated
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Gumdrop Square-1_20221203.jpg

Santa Claus arrives at Gumdrop Square Dec. 3 in a Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company engine.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-2_20221202.jpg

Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill high-fives spectators at the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-9_20221202.jpg

P.B. Smith Elementary School students represent the Roadrunners during the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-12_20221202.jpg

The Fauquier County Roller Hockey League float at the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-25_20221202.jpg

The Highland Hawk participates with Highland School students during the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-27_20221202.jpg

White Horse Auto Wash's float at the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-32_20221202.jpg

A vintage fire engine from the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company passed by the Warrenton courthouse Dec. 2 during the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-36_20221202.jpg

A crowd of spectators celebrates the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Warrenton courthouse Dec. 2 at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-35_20221202.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd Dec. 2 during the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-30_20221202.jpg

PuroClean's float at the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-26_20221202.jpg

Spectators watch the Warrenton Christmas Parade process down Main Street Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-21_20221202.jpg

The Kettle Run High School marching band participates in the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-10_20221202.jpg

James B. Brumfield Elementary School students — and the school's mascot — show Giraffe pride during the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_christmas_warrenton parade-4_20221202.jpg

Employees, family and friends of SPARC Research, located in Vint Hill, throw candy to spectators during the Warrenton Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Gumdrop Square-17_20221203.jpg

Wayne, 4, of Warrenton, confers with Santa Claus about his Christmas wish list Dec. 3 at Gumdrop Square.
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Gumdrop Square-18_20221203.jpg

Siblings Norah, 9, Owen, 5, and Caroline, 2, of Warrenton, meet Santa Claus at Gumdrop Square Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Gumdrop Square-14_20221203.jpg

Santa Claus shares a glowing message from Rudolph with Ryan, 7, of Warrenton, at Gumdrop Square Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-2_20221203.jpg

The Grinch (Joe Dilisi of Joe’s Pizza) delighted visitors with his grumpiness at the Marshall parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-1_20221203.jpg

Levi Reppert, 3, spots Santa at the parade in Marshall.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-3_20221203.jpg

Maria Delgado, Susanna Delgado and Lorena Lopez were cheerful at the Marshall parade despite the Grinch's (Joe Dilisi of Joe's Pizza in Marshall) sour mood.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-11_20221203.jpg

Dancers provided a colorful highlight at the Marshall parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-23_20221203.jpg

There were a variety of conveyances in the Marshall parade, from dune buggies to horses.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-13_20221203.jpg

Everyone seemed to be in the holiday spirit at the Marshall parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_marshall parade-5_20221203.jpg

June, Jade and Jenna Lester spot the Grinch before the Marshall parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_remington parade-5_20221203.jpg

The transportation department at Fauquier County Public Schools had a colorful float in the Remington parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_remington parade-8_20221203.jpg

The Grinch makes an appearance at the Remington parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_remington parade-3_20221203.jpg

Performers from For a Dancer entertained the crowd in Remington.
photo_ft_news_christmas_remington parade-9_20221203.jpg

Horses featured prominently in the Remington parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_remington parade-10_20221203.jpg

The Remington Volunteer Fire Department sold hot apple cider and hot chocolate before the parade.

