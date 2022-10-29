PHOTOS: Warrenton Halloween Parade

Spidermen, angels, demons, Pennywise, robots, Transformers, Mandalorians, a Tyrannosaurus rex and even a lion that looked suspiciously like a golden retriever — they were all welcome at the Warrenton Halloween Parade Saturday morning. Attendance numbered in the hundreds, and families got the chance go to trick-or-treating at Old Town businesses after marching down Main Street.
The parade was just the beginning of a day of family events organized by Warrenton's parks and recreation department. A "trunk-or-treat" event was held Saturday afternoon at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, and the Warrenton Police Department helped with a "flashlight candy hunt" Saturday evening at Rady Park.
