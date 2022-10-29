 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Warrenton Halloween Parade

photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-4_20221029.jpg

A young wizard casts a spell during the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Spidermen, angels, demons, Pennywise, robots, Transformers, Mandalorians, a Tyrannosaurus rex and even a lion that looked suspiciously like a golden retriever — they were all welcome at the Warrenton Halloween Parade Saturday morning. Attendance numbered in the hundreds, and families got the chance go to trick-or-treating at Old Town businesses after marching down Main Street.

The parade was just the beginning of a day of family events organized by Warrenton's parks and recreation department. A "trunk-or-treat" event was held Saturday afternoon at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, and the Warrenton Police Department helped with a "flashlight candy hunt" Saturday evening at Rady Park.

Find photos from the Warrenton Halloween Parade at fauquiertimes.photoshelter.com

photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-18_20221029.jpg

A family of Mandalorians participates in the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-14_20221029.jpg

Robots Jaxton and Shane participate in the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-19_20221029.jpg

Pennywise participates in the Warrenton Christmas Parade Oct. 29.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-15_20221029.jpg

Snow White, Sadness from Inside Out and Darla from Finding Nemo participate in the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-12_20221029.jpg

A Tyrannosaurus rex makes its way down Main Street during the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-20_20221029.jpg

The cast of Elf the Musical at the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29; the show, produced by Allegro Community School of the Arts, opens Friday, Nov. 11 at Hope Christian Fellowship in Vint Hill.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-22_20221029.jpg

Ann Dial, of Ellie's Place, hands out candy to a trick-or-treater after the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.
photo_ft_news_Warrenton Halloween Parade-13_20221029.jpg

Chase, of Paw Patrol fame, participates in the Warrenton Halloween Parade Oct. 29.

