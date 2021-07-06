Town of Warrenton officials didn't have enough time to organize entertainment, games and vendors this year for Warrenton Town Limits because of uncertainty during the pandemic.
Still, hundreds of people gathered Friday night to watch a 15-minute fireworks display from the WARF parking lot, Fauquier High School and nearby grass medians, taking in the view from pickup-truck tailgates or from lawn chairs and blankets.
The fireworks display was sponsored by Puffenbarger Insurance and Fauquier Health and operated by Innovative Pyrotechnics.
