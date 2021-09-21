Hundreds of visitors descended on Old Town Warrenton on Saturday, Sept. 18 for the "Spring into Fall" Festival organized by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce.
Usually called the Spring Festival and held in April, the festival was postponed this year because of the pandemic; it was canceled altogether in 2020. This was the festival's 42nd year.
About 90 vendors participated on Saturday, with food, arts and crafts and more available to attendees, along with activities for kids and families.
