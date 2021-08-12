Held Aug. 3 at four locations around the county, National Night Out was an opportunity for law enforcement and first responders to interact with residents.
More than 500 residents showed up to visit with officers of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Warrenton Police Department, the Virginia State Police and several fire and rescue units.
Children were fascinated with police equipment and fire trucks, and even tried K-9 training gear on for size.
