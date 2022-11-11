 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Local groups mark Veterans Day in Warrenton

About 40 people, many of them military veterans, gathered in a Fauquier Hospital conference room Friday to participate in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Fauquier Veterans Council, which is comprised of several local veterans’ organizations.

photo_ft_news_veterans day-2_20221111.jpg

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Schumacher (Ret.) gives the keynote address at a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at Fauquier Hospital.

Greg Schumacher, a retired U.S. Army major general and current chairman of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, gave a keynote address that focused on the service of U.S. armed forces during the “War on Terror” and the sacrifice military members – and their families – make when they decide to serve.

Schumacher also decried what he said was an incorrect teaching of American history to schoolchildren, arguing that it was dissuading young people from joining the military.

photo_ft_news_veterans day-8_20221111.jpg

Liberty High School JROTC color guard members Isaiah Gueck and Janet Adu Gyamfi participate in a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at Fauquier Hospital.

The best way society can honor military veterans, he said, is to “take an active part in maintaining freedom,” especially by teaching schoolchildren American history in such a way that it inspires them to join the military. “We are not teaching that this is an exceptional country,” he said. “Many institutions and leaders focus on vilifying America.”

photo_ft_news_veterans day-4_20221111.jpg

Russell Claar presents James Van Luven with a proclamation during a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at Fauquier Hospital.

He pointed out that less than 1% of the U.S. population serves in the military at any given time, and only 7% have served in the military in the past. “Think about how much we owe to this very small percentage of our citizens,” he said.

The Fauquier Veterans Council is composed of American Legion Posts 72 (Warrenton), 247 (Remington) and 360 (Warrenton) along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 7728 (Bealeton) and 9835 (Warrenton).

photo_ft_news_veterans day-7_20221111.jpg

Lt. Col. John O'Sullivan, leader of Liberty High School’s JROTC, stands as LHS JROTC member Nicole Pearson plays “Taps” during a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at Fauquier Hospital.
photo_ft_news_veterans day-3_20221111.jpg

Russell Claar presents James Rankin with a proclamation during a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at Fauquier Hospital.
photo_ft_news_veterans day-1_20221111.jpg

Russell Claar, a former commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7728 (Bealeton), makes remarks at a Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony at Fauquier Hospital.

