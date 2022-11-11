PHOTOS: Local groups mark Veterans Day in Warrenton

About 40 people, many of them military veterans, gathered in a Fauquier Hospital conference room Friday to participate in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Fauquier Veterans Council, which is comprised of several local veterans’ organizations.
Greg Schumacher, a retired U.S. Army major general and current chairman of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, gave a keynote address that focused on the service of U.S. armed forces during the “War on Terror” and the sacrifice military members – and their families – make when they decide to serve.
Schumacher also decried what he said was an incorrect teaching of American history to schoolchildren, arguing that it was dissuading young people from joining the military.
The best way society can honor military veterans, he said, is to “take an active part in maintaining freedom,” especially by teaching schoolchildren American history in such a way that it inspires them to join the military. “We are not teaching that this is an exceptional country,” he said. “Many institutions and leaders focus on vilifying America.”
He pointed out that less than 1% of the U.S. population serves in the military at any given time, and only 7% have served in the military in the past. “Think about how much we owe to this very small percentage of our citizens,” he said.
The Fauquier Veterans Council is composed of American Legion Posts 72 (Warrenton), 247 (Remington) and 360 (Warrenton) along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 7728 (Bealeton) and 9835 (Warrenton).
