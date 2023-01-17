PHOTOS: Local churches gather for MLK Day worship service

Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Bishop Robert Lewis Taylor of Mount Olive Baptist Church (Centreville) reads a scripture Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration as Mount Morris Baptist Church (Hume) Pastor Ralph Williams looks on.
Members of Fauquier County churches gathered at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a revival-like atmosphere featuring rousing music and fiery speeches.
“If you ain’t here to praise the Lord, go home,” Mount Zion Pastor Keith McCullough told the 150 people assembled in the church’s sanctuary.
Keynote speaker Monica Sparks, a local government elected official from western Michigan, urged Christians to become more directly involved in politics. “It seems like you can’t say the word ‘Christian’ anymore,” she said, “We’re persecuted.” She decried the “separation of church and state” and asked Christians to influence governments to “make sure things go God’s way.”
Christians, Sparks added, should at the very least “rally around the righteous people” running for office, using recent Warrenton mayoral candidate Renard Carlos as an example. Ideally, each Christian should seek to become a “servant leader” in their community, she said.
“As the heirs to the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, you need to start acting like it,” she told attendees. “The Bible is all about politics,” she added at another point. “Think past being a follower and toward being a committed leader.”
The community choir assembled annually for the event was the largest since the pandemic began and delivered passionate renditions of spirituals like “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.” It was the first time that the choir was not led by the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, who died last year at the age of 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.