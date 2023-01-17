 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Local churches gather for MLK Day worship service

photo_ft_news_MLK-4_Paulette Garner_20230116.jpg

Deaconess Paulette Garner of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church (Warrenton) reads a poem Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
photo_ft_news_MLK-13_Monica Sparks_20230116.jpg

Kent County, Michigan Commissioner Monica Sparks delivers the keynote address Jan. 16 at the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-1_20230116.jpg

William "Skip" Carter Jr. directs the community choir Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-6_20230116.jpg

Attendees of the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration worship respond to a performance of the community choir Jan. 16.
photo_ft_news_MLK-10_choir, John Ferguson_20230116.jpg

The community choir performs Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-7_Otis Morton, Maurita Washington_20230116.jpg

Deacon Otis Morton of Hearts Delight Baptist Church (Catlett) was the recipient of the religion award Jan. 16 at the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-8_Everett Drew Jr_20230116.jpg

Everett A. Drew Jr. of First Baptist Church (Manassas) received the community service award Jan. 16 at the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-3_Robert Lewis Taylor, Ralph Williams_20230116.jpg

Bishop Robert Lewis Taylor of Mount Olive Baptist Church (Centreville) reads a scripture Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration as Mount Morris Baptist Church (Hume) Pastor Ralph Williams looks on.
photo_ft_news_MLK-2_choir_20230116.jpg

The community choir performs Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-5_John Harrison_20230116.jpg

Deacon John Harrison of Mount Moriah Baptist Church (Amissville) gives a speech Jan. 16 in honor of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, who died last year.
photo_ft_news_MLK-11_choir, John Ferguson_20230116.jpg

The community choir performs Jan. 16 during the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.
photo_ft_news_MLK-12_Monica Sparks_20230116.jpg

Kent County, Michigan Commissioner Monica Sparks delivers the keynote address Jan. 16 at the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.

